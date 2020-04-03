Is 16 Wishes on Disney Plus? How you can watch the teen movie

Despite some impressive original offerings available on Disney Plus, that still hasn’t stopped older fans from reliving Disney Channel classics of yesteryear, from Recess to Lizzie McGuire to Ducktales.

One film, in particular, that is receiving buzz is the 2010 Disney Channel Original 16 Wishes, which sees Insatiable’s Debby Ryan star as a teenager whose wishes come true on her sixteenth birthday.

Well, your wish has been granted – here’s how to watch 16 Wishes.

Is 16 Wishes on Disney Plus?

Sadly not – despite being a Disney Channel co-production, the film is absent from the streaming service.

However, it may well appear on Disney Plus in the future – where it will join over 500 films and 350 series, including new Disney Channel spin-off High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

There are plenty of other classic teen comedies available to whet your appetite including Camp Rock and the original High School Musical films, as well as TV shows such as That’s So Raven and Boy Meets World.

You can sign up to Disney Plus with a seven day free trial, or subscribe for £59.99 a year or £5.99 monthly.

How to watch 16 Wishes

16 Wishes is unfortunately not available to stream online or purchase digitally – which could be a good sign that Disney will soon add it to the catalogue. Watch this space.

However, it is still possible to watch 16 Wishes the old fashioned way on DVD.

How can I watch Disney Plus?

The Disney Plus app is available on a variety of devices, including smartphones, the Amazon Fire TV Stick and on PCs through your web browser. Check out our list of devices the Disney+ app is available on.

Check out the TV guide for more to watch.