When is The Boys in the Band on Netflix?

Superstar producer Ryan Murphy (American Horror Story, The Politician) recently landed a colossal $300 million deal to make original content for Netflix.

One of his upcoming projects for the streaming service is an adaptation of acclaimed Broadway musical The Boys in the Band, featuring an all-star cast.

Here’s everything you need to know about Netflix’s The Boys in the Band movie…

What is The Boys in the Band about?

The Boys in the Band is about a group of gay men who get together for a friend’s birthday party, converging on an apartment in Manhattan for the celebration.

Each one has personal baggage and as the party guests become increasingly drunk over the course of the night, they start airing the grievances they have with each other.

The mystery of the party centres around a character called Alan, who turns up uninvited with something he wishes to discuss privately, prompting speculation that he could be a closeted homosexual.

Who is in the cast of The Boys in the Band?

Murphy has assembled a strong cast for his feature adaptation, most of whom are members of the LGBT+ community in real life and former stars of the 2018 theatre production.

Zachary Quinto (Star Trek) plays Harold, the birthday boy who believes he is losing his youthful looks and consequently his ability to attract young men.

The Big Bang Theory‘s Jim Parsons is Michael, both a friend and rival to Harold as well as the host of his birthday party. He has a drinking problem which is often the cause of drama and conflict among the group.

Matt Bomer (White Collar) will portray Michael’s boyfriend who isn’t comfortable with his own homosexuality, while Charlie Carver (Teen Wolf) has been cast as a dim-witted male prostitute hired as a birthday present for Harold.

Andrew Rannells (Big Mouth) takes on the role of Larry, which he also played in the stage production, a fashion photographer who believes in polyamorous relationships.

Rounding out the cast are Brian Hutchison (Jessica Jones) as Alan, the uninvited friend with a secret to tell, alongside Tuc Watkins (Desperate Housewives), Michael Benjamin Washington (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt) and stage actor Robin de Jesús.

When is The Boys in the Band on Netflix?

The Boys in the Band has no confirmed release date at the time of writing, but is scheduled to land on Netflix at some point in 2020. We will update this page when more information is announced.