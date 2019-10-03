Get Netflix and on demand news and recommendations direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

In season three, the Fab Five from Queer Eye (also on Netflix) will be making a guest appearance.

The show was renewed for a further three seasons (four, five and six) in July 2019, so there's plenty more where this came from...

When is Big Mouth season 3 released on Netflix?

The new season will be available to stream globally on Friday 4th October.

Is there a trailer?

Yes! And it gives us our first look at Jonathan Van Ness, Antoni Porowski and co. in animated form. Check it out below.

Who is in the cast?

Nick Kroll, John Mulaney, Maya Rudolph, Jason Mantzoukas, Andrew Rannells, Jenny Slate, Jordan Peele, Richard Kind and Fred Armisen all lend their voices to characters in the new season.