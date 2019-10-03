When is Big Mouth season 3 released on Netflix?
Queer Eye's Fab Five are set to make an appearance in the animated comedy
Comedians Nick Kroll and John Mulaney are bringing their animated series Big Mouth back to Netflix for another season in autumn 2019.
The show, which follows two pre-teens - voiced by Mulaney and Kroll - as they go through puberty, constantly under duress from their real-life "hormone monsters" (one of which is voiced by Bridesmaids star Maya Rudolph).
In season three, the Fab Five from Queer Eye (also on Netflix) will be making a guest appearance.
The show was renewed for a further three seasons (four, five and six) in July 2019, so there's plenty more where this came from...
The new season will be available to stream globally on Friday 4th October.
Is there a trailer?
Yes! And it gives us our first look at Jonathan Van Ness, Antoni Porowski and co. in animated form. Check it out below.
Who is in the cast?
Nick Kroll, John Mulaney, Maya Rudolph, Jason Mantzoukas, Andrew Rannells, Jenny Slate, Jordan Peele, Richard Kind and Fred Armisen all lend their voices to characters in the new season.