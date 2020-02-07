Will there be a second series of Locke & Key on Netflix? When will it air?

Locke & Key recently became the latest comic book series to be adapted by Netflix, joining a list that already includes hits such as The Umbrella Academy and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

Advertisement

And since it’s taken a while for the coming-of-age mystery to make its way to the small screen, it’s likely fans have rapidly binged through season one already and are now eager for more.

So, when might we see another run of the show? Here’s everything we know so far…

Get Netflix and on demand news and recommendations direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks for signing up! Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts on Netflix and on demand services and receive TV and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Will there be a second series of Locke & Key on Netflix?

There are no reports yet about a second season, but that’s to be expected – Netflix usually makes renewal announcements around one month after the launch of a new series.

So check back in for more news towards the beginning of March!

When will a second series air?

It’s purely guesswork at this stage, but it would make sense to see a second series at a similar time next year. February seems to be a good bet in the event of renewal.

What is Locke & Key about?

The first series sees the wife and children of a recently murdered man named Rendell Locke move into an ancestral home which contains an array of mysterious keys – all of which gift those who discover them with a range of magical powers.

Unfortunately, there’s a complication – a devious demon is also after the keys, and she’s not about to let the siblings get in her way.

Who is in the cast of Locke & Key season 2?

While it’s obviously not official as yet, if a second series were to be commissioned, we imagine that the major stars would return for another outing.

Advertisement

So we could probably rely on further appearances from Jackson Robert Scott (It Chapter One & Chapter Two), Connor Jessup (Falling Skies) and Emilia Jones (What We Did on Our Holiday).