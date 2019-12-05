Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. On Demand
  4. When is Netflix’s Eurovision coming out?

When is Netflix’s Eurovision coming out?

What's going on with the Eurovision film on Netflix? What's it about and when does it come out?

Will Ferrell

Will Ferrell will co-write and star in a comedy film for Netflix set during the annual Eurovision Song Contest from the director of Wedding Crashers.

Advertisement

Yep, this is actually a thing that’s happening. Here’s everything you need to know about Eurovision.

When will Eurovision be released on Netflix?

No word yet. If filming has only just begun, we probably won’t see it until late 2020, which would be quite a while after the next Eurovision Song Contest.

What is Eurovision about?

The story revolves around Icelandic musicians Lars and Sigrit being given the chance to represent their country in the Eurovision Song Contest.

Set in 1972 (which was actually 16 years before Iceland first competed in the competition), it’s a comedy written by Will Ferrell and Andrew Steele. This is interesting as Ferrell has only really written a few things: Step Brothers, Talladega Nights and the Anchorman films. So, this film might be quite wacky, but until we see a trailer, we won’t have a good idea of what it will be like.

Who will star in Eurovision?

Eurovision has a pretty decent cast including Will Ferrell (Lars Erickssong) and Rachel McAdams (Sigrit Ericksdottir) playing Iceland’s entry in the song contest. They’re joined by Pierce Brosnan, Dan Stevens and Demi Lovato.

Pierce Brosnan, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (Universal, EH)

Where will Eurovision be filmed?

Ferrell and McAdams recently started filming in Edinburgh (which once hosted Eurovision in 1972). Iceland is also expected to feature as a location.

When will we see a trailer?

It’s not beyond the realm of possibility that a trailer (if just a quick teaser) will be released in close proximity of Eurovision 2020 (which is to be hosted in Rotterdam, Netherlands).

Advertisement

Eurovision will be released on Netflix in 2020.

Tags

All about Eurovision

Will Ferrell
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Living With Yourself

Netflix October 2019 new releases: the best movies and TV shows coming this month

Pierce Brosnan as James Bond in GoldenEye

“Get out the way guys” Pierce Brosnan says next Bond should be a woman

imagenotavailable1

Benedict Cumberbatch in talks to play father of computer science Alan Turing in The Imitation Game

imagenotavailable1

EastEnders spoilers: secrets revealed at Lucy’s funeral – watch the trailer