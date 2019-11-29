What is StarzPlay? How much does it cost? What TV shows and films does it have?

Just in case there weren’t enough streaming services to choose from, TV producer Starz has announced new on-demand service StarzPlay.

Originally rolled out in the US, the app is now coming to the UK (partly thanks to Amazon Prime Video and Virgin TV). But what exactly is it? And what shows and movies can you find on there?

What is StarzPlay?

StarzPlay is the on-demand service launched by Starz, the US TV producer behind titles such as American Gods, Outlander and Torchwood: Miracle Day.

New Starz shows will be made available on the platform the same day as they premiere in the US.

Where can I watch it? What devices is it available on?

The StarzPlay app is available to download on your Android and Apple device. The app is also available on most Android TVs and is compatible with Google Chromecast.

You can also watch StarzPlay content through Amazon Prime Video. You can sign up to the service here.

Good news for Virgin TV customers: you can also access StarzPlay. To add StarzPlay to your TV Package, simply go to Home > Apps & Games > All Apps > TV Upgrades.

How much is StarzPlay?

StarzPlay is available for £4.99 per month through the StarzPlay app, Amazon Prime Video or Virgin TV.

You can enjoy a 30-day free trial of the service through Amazon. Download the StarzPlay app directly and you’ll get a free 7-day trial.

Is StarzPlay free on Amazon Prime?

No. StarzPlay is a ‘channel’ on the service and will cost you an extra £4.99 per month on top of your Amazon Prime subscription (£7.99 per month).

What TV shows are available on StarzPlay?

Starz original drama include…

The White Princess

Starring Killing Eve’s Jodie Comer as Elizabeth of York, this historical drama follows the titular royal’s marriage to Henry VII.

Pennyworth

Before he was butler to Batman, Alfred Pennyworth led quite the action-filled life. In fact, according to this series, he was a special-forces soldier living in London.

Deadly Class

Set in the late 1980s, this coming-of-age drama follows down-and-out teen Marcus as he joins King’s Dominion, an elite private school with links to the world’s top crime families.

Harlots

Led by Lesley Manville, this drama looks into a brothel owner struggling to raise her daughters in London during the 18th century.

Mr Mercedes

From the mind of Stephen King, a demented serial killer taunts a retired police detective with a series of lurid letters and emails.

Other series include…

Comedy-drama Ramy

Catherine of Aragon historical drama The Spanish Princess

What films are available on StarzPlay?

The service offers many big-name movies including The Princess Bride, Shutter Island, No Country for Old Men, Requiem for a Dream, Ghost Town, Dune, Sleepy Hollow, Zoolander, The Machinist, The Grudge, Ghost, The Hunger Games, Bend It Like Beckham, 50/50, Wicker Man, Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, The Terminal and Dirty Dancing.