What is Google Chromecast? How much is it?

Looking to transform your living room screen into a Smart TV? Or stream the latest on-demand shows from Netflix, Amazon Prime or Now TV? Google Chromecast, one of the best smart TV sticks on the market, could be the device for you.

Advertisement

Here’s your full low down on what the smart TV service does, how to get one and how much they cost.

What does Google Chromecast do?

Developed by internet giant Google, Chromecast is essentially a device that – once plugged into one of your TV’s HDMI ports – can connect to your phone, tablet or laptop.

Using one of these devices as a remote control, you can use Chromecast to watch shows and films from Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, NOW TV, Britbox, Youtube and more. Simply open the app in question and click the ‘cast’ symbol, which looks like…

You can also use the Chromecast…

As an audio streaming device. The device is compatible with Google Play Music and Spotify.

To mirror your phone onto your TV. This feature is available with most Android smartphones.

To stream a slideshow using Google Slides.

To stream videos you have saved on your phone, tablet or laptop.

To send websites to your TV.

So, Chromecast doesn’t come with a remote control?

No. Since Chromecast relies on mirroring other devices, your smartphone, tablet or laptop effectively acts as the remote.

Get streaming and on demand news and recommendations direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks for signing up! Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts on streaming and on demand services and receive TV and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What apps are compatible with Google Chromecast?

Unlike other smart TV sticks (looking at you, Amazon Fire and NOW TV), Google Chromecast is compatible with Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and NOW TV apps.

The device also works with most other major streaming apps including BBC iPlayer, All4, ITV Hub and My5.

Other apps which work with Chromecast include…

Google Play Movies

YouTube

YouTube Kids

BBC iPlayer Kids

Disney Life

Twitch

BT Sport

BBC Sport

WWE

MTV Play UK

TalkTalk TV

Spotify

Soundcloud

Vevo

TuneIn Radio

Facebook

Google Chrome

Dailymotion

You can see a full list of available apps here.

How much is Google Chromecast?

The Google Chromecast normally sells for £30 (when not on offer). This makes Google Chromecast one of the cheapest major smart sticks on the market, with only the NOW TV Smart Stick cheaper (at £14.99).

You can purchase a Chromecast from Google here.

Is there a monthly subscription fee to use Google Chromecast?

Although you’ll need to be subscribed to apps such as Netflix to use them, the Chromecast device itself does not carry a monthly usage charge.

Can you stream 4K content with Google Chromecast?

No, Google Chromecast doesn’t offer ultra HD streaming. However, the Chromecast Ultra (£69) does allow you to watch in 4K.

You can purchase a Chromecast Ultra from Google here.

Advertisement

Can I control Google Chromecast with my voice?

Yes – if you’ve got a Google Assistant-powered smart speaker, such as a Google Home. After linking the devices in the Google Home app (Settings > TVs and speakers > Add), you can launch shows and pause, rewind and fast-forward your TV with your voice.