Apple TV+ releases trailer for Jason Mamoa series See from the pen of Peaky Blinders creator

The launch date of Apple’s TV+ has been confirmed – with the new platform promising nine new series to get stuck into when the streaming service launches globally on 1st November.

With Apple previously teasing The Morning Show, the special announcement which took place on September 10th also saw the trailer of dystopian drama See, penned by Peaky Blinders showrunner Steven Knight.

Set in “the far future”, the series observes how a virus has decimated humankind, leaving those who survived without any vision.

Without the sense of sight, humans now forced to find new ways to interact, build and hunt as they now build a new primitive and tribal society. Vision now becomes a myth from centuries ago.

However, their new way of life is challenged when a set of twin babies are born with the ability to see. Instead of heralding these babies as miracle, a powerful yet desperate queen believes their vision is a sort of “witchcraft” and vows to have them destroyed. War then breaks out as the tribe vows to protect the twins.

Aquaman and Game of Thrones actor Jason Momoa stars as Baba Voss, the father of the mythical twins. Alfre Woodard, who previously starred in 12 Years a Slave and Annabelle also stars Baba Voss’s spiritual leader, Paris.

Francis Lawrence, who worked on The Hunger Games: Catching Fire and Mockingjay Parts 1 & 2 serves as the show’s director.

See is a big-budget production for Apple, with each episode reportedly costing $15 million – a similar budget to the final series of Game of Thrones.

The drama is one of nine series dropping on Apple’s TV+ on 1st November.

