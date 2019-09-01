Though they stopped short of revealing who actually left the cup in shot, they held their hands up and took responsibility for the error making it to air. The buck stops with the show-runners, after all.

"It's like in Persian rugs it's tradition that you make a little mistake when making the rug, because only God can do anything perfect, so for us I guess that just was our [mistake]," Benioff said, teeing Weiss up for a follow-up joke: ""That's why I put the coffee cup there. It was a conscious, concerted statement of our imperfection."

Advertisement

During an appearance on The Tonight Show after the episode aired, Sophie Turner pointed the finger at Emilia Clarke, accusing her of leaving the cup in the scene. We may never know the truth, but we have to respect the show's bosses for taking the fall.