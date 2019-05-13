The answers to those first two questions should both come in the next ten days but it's possible the third has already been answered as Sophie Turner – AKA Lady of Winterfell Sansa Stark – has pointed the Valyrian steel dagger of blame directly at one of her cast-mates.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Turner was asked by the host whether she had been responsible for the gaffe, citing as evidence a set photo of her holding a cup similar to the one seen in shot.

However, Turner mounted a robust and passionate defence, turning the blame away from herself and towards a certain Emilia Clarke, who plays aspiring Queen of the Seven Kingdoms Daenerys Targaryen.

Referring to exhibit A – the photo – Turner said: "[The coffee cup is in] a scene from an episode after [the other person in the photo] dies[...] that's in a different scene!

"And also, we all have the same cups for all of our water and tea and everything, so I'm just gonna go for... Well, look who it's placed in front of... Emilia Clarke....

"She’s the culprit!"

Now, we realise that Sansa and Daenerys have a bit of a complicated relationship right now, so perhaps Turner has an ulterior motive for trying to besmirch Clarke's name.

But you have to admit "Daenerys of the House Targaryen, the First of Her Name, The Unburnt, Queen of the Andals, the Rhoynar and the First Men, Queen of Meereen, Khaleesi of the Great Grass Sea, Protector of the Realm, Lady Regent of the Seven Kingdoms, Breaker of Chains, Mother of Dragons and Forgetter of Coffee Cups" has a certain ring to it.

Game of Thrones continues 2am and 9pm Mondays on Sky Atlantic