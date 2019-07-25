When is Jane the Virgin season 5 released on Netflix? What time is it released?

Jane the Virgin is back for its fifth and final season in 2019. Episodes of the telenovela-inspired comedy drama will arrive on Netflix UK within 24 hours of their US premiere.

Will Jane end up with Rafael or Michael? Find out everything we know about Jane the Virgin season five below.

When is Jane the Virgin season five released on Netflix?

The latest season kicked off on The CW in the USA on Wednesday 27th March, with the episodes dropping on Netflix UK each week within 24 hours of their US premiere.

The final episode of season five will be released on Netflix on Thursday 1st August 2019.

Jane the Virgin is released on Netflix at 8am the day after it airs in the USA.

Will there be a sixth season of Jane the Virgin?

No, sadly not. The fifth and final season will be the last, and that’s what the show’s producers and creator Jennie Snyder Urman have always intended. “[We’ve] always known when it was going to end,” Executive Producer Brad Silberling told Metro. “It will be 100 episodes when it’s done and 100 is exactly where Jennie [Snyder Urman] always hoped it could end the story. So it’s perfect.”

Is a Jane the Virgin spin-off in the works?

A planned spin-off called Jane the Novela was scrapped after the pilot stage. The show was to be an anthology series, with each season based on a different story written and narrated by Jane (with Gina Rodriguez set to lend her voice).

The first instalment was to be set at a Napa Valley vineyard with Desperate Housewives’ Marcia Cross, Hunter Parrish (Weeds) and Jane the Virgin star Ivonne Coll as cast members. However, The CW decided not to go ahead with the series.

Who is in the cast for Jane the Virgin season 5?

Gina Rodriguez leads the way as the titular character, who is now a mother and struggling novelist, caught between two men, Michael (Brett Dier) and Rafael (Justin Baldoni).

Andrea Navedo plays Jane’s mother, Xiomara, Ivonne Coll plays Jane’s grandmother, Alba. Jaime Camil also features as Rogelio De La Vega and Yael Grobglas plays Petra Solano.