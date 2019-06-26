Dark, Netflix’s mind and time-bending German sci-fi series, is back for season two.

Shifting between 1986, 1953, 2019 and beyond, the time travel thriller was a breakout international hit when season one was released back in December 2017.

And now Netflix has confirmed that the show will run for three seasons. How much can you remember about Jonas’s wanderings through Winden?

Find out more about season two below.

When is Dark season two released on Netflix?

A teaser trailer for the upcoming episodes confirmed that Dark season two will be released on 21st June 2019.

The date is significant in terms of the series itself: 21st June 2019 is the date when ‘Michael Kahnwald’ committed suicide, leaving a message for his ‘son’ Jonas which started the whole series off (if you’ve watched the first season, you’ll understand why we’re being a bit cagey the names and family relations here).

Perhaps incidentally, perhaps deliberately, Netflix also chose to confirm the release date on the anniversary of the Chernobyl disaster (26th April). With the nuclear plant in Winden playing a significant role of the events of Dark, the timing seems telling.

Dark season two began filming in June 2018.

Watch the first teaser trailer for Dark season two

What is going to happen in Dark season two?

“Welcome to the future”. So begins the teaser trailer above for the second season of Dark.

With Jonas having travelled into a post-apocalyptic wasteland at the end of Dark season one, it seems clear that much of the action of season two will be devoted to understanding exactly what happened to precipitate the “apocalypse” of 2052 hinted at during the season one climax – and whether anything can be done to stop it.

Of course, with characters interlocked throughout time, and the mysterious ‘Noah’ seeking to control and re-write the whole history and future of humanity, there are hundreds of unanswered questions in this confounding series.

Showrunners Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese have promised that season two, made up of eight new episodes, will include new characters and new time levels, both in the past and the future.

New cast members include Sylvester Groth, Winfried Glatzeder and Sandra Borgmann.

This page will be updated with more details closer to release. In the meantime, it’s probably worth re-watching Dark season one now. Watch on Netflix

Will there be a third season of Dark?

Yes! Netflix has announced that Dark will be a trilogy, with a third instalment to follow in 2020.