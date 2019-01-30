Will Young accuses The Grand Tour hosts of homophobia in furious Twitter tirade

Will Young has taken to Twitter to accuse The Grand Tour hosts Richard Hammond, James May and Jeremy Clarkson of “normalising shaming homophobic narratives” in a recent episode of the Amazon motoring series.

The popstar-turned-podcast host was unhappy with a particular segment of the new series in which Hammond and May poke fun at Clarkson for driving a Wrangler Jeep as they tour Colombia.

“Isn’t that a very popular car with the gay community,” May says as the former Top Gear presenter shows him his vehicle in the second episode of series three.

Young also pointed out that they make fun of Clarkson for wearing a pink shirt, play It’s Raining Men by The Weather Girls on his car stereo and make a joke about him wearing bottomless chaps.

Young said he had been excited to watch the new show and had enjoyed appearing on Top Gear on the BBC but after viewing the episode described the trio as “3 heterosexual men SO uncomfortable with their sexuality that they reference in some lame way a Wrangler Jeep being a gay man’s car”.

“And then Hammond and May’s ‘quips’ to Clarkson wearing chaps… a pink shirt… he should get moisturiser. It’s f***ing pathetic and actually homophobic,” Young continued. “And screw them and the show and Amazon (who by the way is a wonderful organisation I hope to forge a relationship through LGBT content) for putting this archaic tripe out”.

1. I love cars always have always will. 2. I loved going on top gear 3. Excited about watching new Top gear and I’m afraid 3 heterosexual men SO uncomfortable with their sexuality that they reference in some lame way a Wrangler Jeep being a Gay mans car — Will Young (@willyoung) January 28, 2019

…. and then Hammond and May’s ‘quips’ to Clarkson wearing chaps , a pink shirt , he should get some moisturiser . It’s fucking pathetic and actually homophobic . And screw them and the show and Amazon (who by the way is a wonderful organisation I hope to forge a relationship.. — Will Young (@willyoung) January 28, 2019

Hang on they are doing more HYSTERICAL things . Pink roof now on Clarkson’s Jeep AND they are playing ‘it’s raining men’ it’s SO funny I can’t contain myself. I mean being gay is just SO funny for those type of straight men @PrimeVideo — Will Young (@willyoung) January 28, 2019

And you know what really fucks me off is this is a DECISION by the producers . Let’s make one of the narratives the ‘gay Jeep’ how DARE you you obtuse , bigoted immature babies of men @PrimeVideo @PinkNews @AttitudeMag @guardian — Will Young (@willyoung) January 28, 2019

After a day had passed with no response from Amazon or the hosts, Young doubled down on his comments and stressed the seriousness of the issue, urging Amazon and the Grand Tour producers to meet with “LGBT who want to kill themselves because of shaming and laughter and normalising of shaming homophobic narratives”.

“You can be honest and funny without this ridiculous ‘lad’ ooh being gay and let’s laugh about it mentality,” he wrote, adding later, “It’s repulsive and how DARE you do it and put it out @PrimeVideo.”

No word from @PrimeVideo so @Ofcom beckons . Enough is enough and I’m pissed and fed up. I want Amazonprime and the producers of grand tour to meet young lgbt who want to kill themselves because of shaming and laughter and normalising of shaming homophobic narratives..: — Will Young (@willyoung) January 29, 2019

… your time is up and it’s time to take a stand — Will Young (@willyoung) January 29, 2019

Gay men . I DON’T drive a Wrangler Jeep. I DON’T wear pink shirts . I DON’T wear arseless chaps. You can be honest and funny without this ridiculous ‘lad’ ooh being gay and let’s laugh about it mentality . It’s repulsive and how DARE you do it and put it out @PrimeVideo — Will Young (@willyoung) January 28, 2019

Young finished his tirade by asking “Is there a legal case? […] watch this space”.

Is there a legal case ? Who knows . ……. watch this space — Will Young (@willyoung) January 29, 2019

RadioTimes.com has contacted Amazon Prime for comment.