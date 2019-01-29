The Crown series 3 to include episode on Apollo 11 moon landing

The Crown series three is set to feature an episode on the 1969 Apollo 11 moon landings, RadioTimes.com can reveal.

Advertisement

The episode, according to new star Tobias Menzies, will focus on how Prince Philip watches the progress of Neil Armstrong and the crew of Apollo 11 – and how he feels his own life pales in comparison.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com at the after-party of The Third Poetry Gala from Platform Presents at J Sheekey Atlantic Bar, Menzies said that the episode is one of the most “interesting” stories he has filmed since taking over playing the Duke of Edinburgh in the Netflix drama.

“We’ve just been shooting a really interesting episode which was all tied into the moon landings in ’69,” he revealed.

“[Showrunner] Peter [Morgan] has taken this angle that Philip gets very absorbed by the heroism of these men compared to what maybe he hasn’t done with his own life.

“That’s what’s interesting about the show: he takes surprising bits of history and then views the characters through the prism of those events. That was really fun to do.”

The third series of The Crown, which sees Golden Globe winner Olivia Colman take over from Claire Foy as Queen Elizabeth II, is expected to document events between 1964 and 1970.

Other episodes are likely to cover the decolonisation of Africa and the Caribbean, the birth of Prince Edward (March 1964), and Prince Charles’ move into the public eye following his coronation as the Prince of Wales in 1969.

“I’m hoping it’s another amazing iteration of the show. The story of the world we’re heading into is very interesting; there’s amazing stuff in the 60s and 70s,” added Menzies, who takes over from Matt Smith as Prince Philip.

“I think it’ll be different but hopefully as intriguing, as they’ve written some amazing stuff.

“Prince Philip is a pretty interesting person and there’s a lot going on. He’s a complex person. I’ve been very intrigued by his life, and I hold him in high regard.”

Advertisement

The Crown series three will be released on Netflix later in 2019