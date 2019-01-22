When is David Attenborough documentary Our Planet released on Netflix?

Netflix’s Our Planet, a new eight-part documentary series from the team behind Blue Planet and Planet Earth, is set to be released in 2019.

Like its predecessors, it is a mammoth undertaking, filmed over four years in 50 different countries. And, most importantly of all, it is set to be narrated by David Attenborough.

In collaboration with conservation charity WWF, the filmmakers employed over 600 crew members and captured more than three and a half thousand filming days, focusing on “the breadth of the diversity of habitats around the world, from the remote Arctic wilderness and mysterious deep oceans to the vast landscapes of Africa and diverse jungles of South America.”

In other words, Netflix has gone big with its first step into the natural history world.

Find out everything you need to know about Our Planet on Netflix below.

When is Our Planet released on Netflix?



The eight-part series will be released on Friday 5th April 2019.

Is there a trailer?



Yes: the first teaser was released in early November, alongside the date announcement. Check it out below.

What is going to happen?

According to David Attenborough, “Our Planet will take viewers on a spectacular journey of discovery showcasing the beauty and fragility of our natural world.”

It is also apparent that Our Planet, much like Blue Planet II, will focus heavily on conservation efforts, in order to raise awareness about climate change.

Speaking at the WWF’s State of the Planet event in London, the documentarian said: “Today we have become the greatest threat to the health of our home but there’s still time for us to address the challenges we’ve created, if we act now. We need the world to pay attention.”

Why is David Attenborough working with Netflix?

Attenborough explained during his speech that the fact that the series will stream on Netflix will give the programme’s message a global reach.

“This is a communication challenge rather than a scientific one,” he said. “We need to make it easy for the world to understand the issues and to enable an increasingly global population to connect with nature and feel a shared responsibility for it.

“For years ago I heard of the ambition of the Our Planet project, and the creators’ hopes to engage hundreds of millions of people with exactly this story,” he added.

“The project assembled some of the world’s best filmmakers and conservationists to create a landmark series to stream on Netflix, thereby instantly reaching an audience of hundreds of millions of people across the world at the same time.”

