Netflix FINALLY confirms Black Mirror: Bandersnatch surprise episode will be released this Friday

Netflix has finally confirmed that it will be releasing a surprise Black Mirror episode this Friday 28th December.

Advertisement

The prospect of a standalone film or choose your own adventure mystery has been leaked, teased and hinted at for months now.

Now, one day before Friday 28th December, the streaming service has finally released a trailer.

Watch below… if you dare.

After over eight months of complete silence, Black Mirror’s official Twitter account sparked back into life on Thursday 27th December.

The profile posted a single, cryptic word: “Relax.”

Relax. — Black Mirror (@blackmirror) December 27, 2018

If that was meant to be taken as a warning to fans to chill out with their online theorising, it didn’t work. Just look at the replies to those six simple characters.

Exactly one hour later, the trailer dropped.

“When it’s a concept piece, a bit of madness is what you need,” one character says tellingly during the trailer. Seems creators Charlie Brooker and Annabel Jones have been preparing for this moment for a very long time…

The rumours around a Black Mirror standalone episode really began to build after Netflix quietly added a page to its streaming library for something called Black Mirror: Bandersnatch, with an episode synopsis saying, “Be right back”.

The screenshot featured images from previous Black Mirror episodes, and the name Bandersnatch tied in with previous rumours and set sightings from earlier in the year. For a full breakdown click here.

Netflix had remained entirely silent on the rumours however, making no mention of any new Black Mirror episode before the end of the year.

Meanwhile, an apparently leaked Black Mirror episode image has also surfaced suggesting the Black Mirror episode could star Bafta Rising Star Will Poulter, Dunkirk actor Fionn Whitehead and People Just Do Nothing’s Asim Chaudhry (AKA Chabuddy G).

Further details include the fact that the show’s stated running time is 312 minutes (over five hours), suggesting that this could indeed be the ‘choose your own adventure’ style episode that has long been teased.

Advertisement

In short: make sure you have a couple hours to kill this Friday. Black Mirror creators Charlie Brooker and Annabel Jones could be about to show us all a vision of the future of TV…