Now, it seems that the rumours are true, after Netflix added a feature-length episode to its official page on Wednesday — it can be found by searching for 'Bandersnatch' on the site.

The film would be the first new Black Mirror material since the release of series four last December, although it's unclear whether further series five episodes will follow afterwards.

There's already been speculation regarding what 'Bandersnatch' could refer to. For example, the bandersnatch is a ferocious creature that appears in Lewis Carroll’s Through The Looking Glass and and poem The Hunting of the Snark.

However, the general consensus from Black Mirror fans is that the title refers to a 1980s video game that never saw the light of day.

The theory fits, given that it appears the episode is set in Britain during the 1980s.

A swiftly-deleted tweet from one of Netflix's official pages had previously teased that 'Bandersnatch' would be released on Friday 28th December.

Looks like Christmas can't come soon enough this year...