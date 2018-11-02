When is Amazon’s Julia Roberts series Homecoming released? Which podcast is it based on? Who else is in the cast?

Amazon are set to enter the realm of prestige TV with their upcoming series, Homecoming.

Advertisement

The thriller, which is directed by Mr Robot show-runner Sam Esmail, stars Julia Roberts as social worker Heidi Bergman, who finds herself unwittingly embroiled in a mystery surrounding an unorthodox, private run resort for recently-returned army veterans. It is adapted from a podcast of the same name.

Find out everything you need to know about Homecoming below.

When is Homecoming released on Amazon Prime Video?

The entire 10-episode series will arrive on Amazon Prime Video on Friday 2nd November.

Is there a trailer?

There are two. You can watch them below…

What is Homecoming about?

The psychological thriller takes place across two timelines, one set in 2018, and one set in 2022. In the former, Heidi Bergman (Roberts) is working as a counsellor in a privately run retreat for returning war veterans called Homecoming, where she develops a bond with charming young soldier Walter Cruz (Stephan James).

In the latter, she is the subject of an investigation by Department of Defence auditor Thomas Carrasco (Shea Whigham), who is looking into a complaint about Homecoming from 2018. The centre has long since been shut down, and Heidi claims not to remember her time there.

From here, an unusual mystery unfolds, as Carrasco tries to piece together the events that led to Homecoming’s closure, and where Heidi’s boss, Colin Belfast (Bobby Cannavale), fits into the puzzle.

Julia Roberts stars as Heidi Bergman in her first ever TV role.

Next on the billing are Bobby Cannavale (Will & Grace, Ant-Man and The Wasp), Stephan James (If Beale Street Could Talk) and Alex Karpovsky (Girls).

Boardwalk Empire’s Shea Whigham stars as Carrasco, while Sissy Spacek plays Heidi’s mother, Ellen.

The series also sees Roberts reunite with Dermot Mulroney, her co-star from My Best Friend’s Wedding.

What is the Homecoming podcast?

Homecoming began its life as a scripted podcast series, written by Eli Horowitz and Micah Bloomberg, who have adapted their series for the small screen with director Sam Esmail.

It starred Catherine Keener as Heidi Bergman, Oscar Isaac as Walter Cruz, and David Schwimmer as Colin Belfast.

Advertisement

Homecoming launches on Amazon Prime Video on Friday 2nd November. Watch it for free with a 30-day trial.