The story is about a day in the life of Eleanor Flood (Roberts) who has been neglecting various areas of her life. She decides to tackle everything she’s been ignoring head on, but finds that it’s not actually as easy as she thought.

It’s described as a “hilarious, heart-filled story”, and Variety quotes the book’s author Maria Semple as saying: “I’m giddy that Eleanor Flood will be brought to life by Julia Roberts and am elated to collaborate with Megan Ellison, Sue Naegle, and the team at Annapurna on this endeavor. This will be a fun ride!”

Annapurna Pictures will produce the series, but it's yet to secure a deal with a network.

Roberts follows a string of Hollywood actors who have made the move from the big to the small screen, including Claire Danes leading Homeland, Clive Owen in The Knick, Maggie Gyllenhaal in The Honourable Woman and Matthew McConaughey, Colin Farrell and Rachel McAdams starring in True Detective.