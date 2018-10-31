Marvel’s Falcon and Winter Soldier linked to new series for Disney’s streaming service

Disney is poised to call in Marvel mercenaries Falcon and Bucky “The Winter Soldier” Barnes for a new show expected to debut on its upcoming streaming service.

Disney are yet to officially comment but according to Hollywood insiders Variety, the series will be written by Malcolm Spellman (Empire) with a view to a six- to eight-part initial run.

Falcon and Bucky – played in the Marvel movies by Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan, respectively – have appeared together in Captain America: The Winter Soldier, and the recent Avengers: Infinity War.

The series would be the first Marvel show for the streaming service to find a writer, and– along with any further planned TV shows that will stream on Disney streaming service – will be distinct from the likes of Daredevil and Jessica Jones (co-productions with Netflix) as they will be produced by Marvel and Kevin Feige.

This follows a week in which Marvel has culled two of its under-performing Netflix series, Iron Fist and Luke Cage, after two seasons a piece. Jessica Jones, on the other hand, has already been renewed for a third season, and a second season of The Punisher is also planned for next year – so it doesn’t look like Disney are cutting their ties with their soon-to-be streaming rivals just yet.