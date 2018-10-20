Netflix cancels Luke Cage after two series

Netflix has continued its ruthless appraisal of its superhero series and pulled the plug on Luke Cage, just one week after axing its stablemate Iron Fist.

Luke Cage – which ran for two series on the streaming service – stars Mike Colter and follows the titular former convict fighting crime and corruption with superhuman strength.

“Unfortunately, Marvel’s Luke Cage will not return for a third season,” Netflix and Marvel said in a joint statement. “Everyone at Marvel Television and Netflix is grateful to the dedicated showrunner, writers, cast and crew who brought Harlem’s Hero to life for the past two seasons, and to all the fans who have supported the series.”

The series is one of four originally commissioned by Netflix when it made its foray into the Marvel superhero universe. Iron Fist – which starred Finn Jones – was cancelled earlier in October, with a Netflix statement thanking the cast and crew “for all of the hard work”.

That leaves Jessica Jones (starring Krysten Ritter, which was renewed for a third series back in April) and Charlie Cox-led Daredevil, which has just dropped its third run on the streaming service.

A final series – The Punisher – stars Jon Bernthal and is due to launch its second series in 2019, after earning a commission off the back of the character’s appearance in Daredevil. The characters also united for a one-off eight-episode run titled The Defenders which was released to mixed reviews in August 2017.

Luke Cage showrunner Cheo Hodari Coker has taken to Twitter to pay tribute to the series, thanking Marvel, Netflix and “the most incredible fan base in the world”.