Will there be a second series of Marvel's The Defenders?
Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Iron Fist and Luke Cage could be back – but nothing is for sure just yet
This weekend saw the arrival of Marvel’s The Defenders on Netflix, with the separate street-level heroes Daredevil, Luke Cage, Jessica Jones and Iron Fist joining forces to battle evil ninja cult the Hand across eight episodes that culminated in some pretty explosive battles..
But with the whole series streamed and the dust settling, many fans may now be wondering whether there’s another team-up in the gang’s future – so we asked series showrunner Marco Ramirez if there was hope that The Defenders would rise again, and what other foes we could see them face in the future.
“I imagine....look, I don't know anything about what the Defenders are gonna do,” he said cagily, declining to confirm whether another full series was in the pipeline yet. “That's a Marvel question. Those are big corporate Marvel TV questions.”
However, Ramirez didn’t rule out the possibility, telling us “I imagine that nothing is off the table.”
Referring to some of the major events in the series, he went on: “It's in the Marvel, the comic-book world. People come back from the dead. They retcon things – ‘Oh actually it hasn't been me all along’, it's just kind of part of the pulpy world of it.
More like this
“So yeah, I think the sky's the limit. As long as the ideas are good. I think they'll let people do anything.”
In other words, the chances are probably good for a series two, and there are plenty of potential new storylines – but nobody’s allowed to talk about them just yet. We’ll keep you updated if that changes.
Marvel’s The Defenders is streaming on Netflix now