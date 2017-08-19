“I imagine....look, I don't know anything about what the Defenders are gonna do,” he said cagily, declining to confirm whether another full series was in the pipeline yet. “That's a Marvel question. Those are big corporate Marvel TV questions.”

However, Ramirez didn’t rule out the possibility, telling us “I imagine that nothing is off the table.”

Referring to some of the major events in the series, he went on: “It's in the Marvel, the comic-book world. People come back from the dead. They retcon things – ‘Oh actually it hasn't been me all along’, it's just kind of part of the pulpy world of it.

“So yeah, I think the sky's the limit. As long as the ideas are good. I think they'll let people do anything.”

In other words, the chances are probably good for a series two, and there are plenty of potential new storylines – but nobody’s allowed to talk about them just yet. We’ll keep you updated if that changes.

Marvel’s The Defenders is streaming on Netflix now