Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
On Demand
The Crown series three will begin filming “in a few weeks” says Helena Bonham Carter

The Crown series three will begin filming “in a few weeks” says Helena Bonham Carter

The star admitted she was "terrified" about filling Vanessa Kirby's shoes in the Netflix drama

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 05: Helena Bonham Carter attends the "Ocean's 8" World Premiere at Alice Tully Hall on June 5, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

The Crown season three is about to enter production, according to its new Princess Margaret, Helena Bonham Carter.

Advertisement

Speaking on the red carpet at the premiere of her new film Ocean’s 8, Bonham-Carter said that filming begins in “a few weeks”, and voiced her anxiety about taking the role over from Vanessa Kirby, who won the Bafta TV award for best supporting actress for her turn as the Queen’s sister earlier this year.

“I’ve definitely started prepping,” Bonham Carter told Variety. “It’s exciting. We start in a few weeks, and I think we’re all — we’re completely terrified. I think also because the first two seasons were such a success, we have the onus of inheriting the responsibility of doing justice to all these genuinely famous people, and then on top of it, inheriting them from this previous generation of actors who’ve done such good jobs.”

Bonham Carter’s confirmation that filming begins in a few weeks matches what star Olivia Colman told RadioTimes.com earlier in 2018, when she revealed that filming begins in July.

Seasons three and four of the drama will span the years 1964-76, with series one and two having covered the early years of Queen Elizabeth II’s reign, from 1947-63 – hence the decision to cast new actors ahead of the time leap.

“None of us look at all like our previous generation,” Bonham Carter said. “We don’t actually look like our real people either. I don’t look like Margaret. I don’t think Olivia looks particularly like the Queen, but it’s interesting. We just have to try and create some sort of essence. The good thing is that all the characters are so multifaceted, so we will probably capture different bits.”

Need something new to watch on Netflix? Click here

The Crown - Matt Smith, Peter Morgan, Claire Foy - Writer/Creator Peter Morgan with Matt Smith (Prince Philip) and Claire Foy (Queen Elizabeth II) (Netflix, TL)

But she does think she has one thing over her predecessor: “I mean, I’m short – Vanessa could never be short,” she said. “And Margaret was five foot.”

Advertisement

The Crown season 3 is set to arrive on Netflix UK in 2019

Sign up for the free RadioTimes.com newsletter

Tags

All about The Crown

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 05: Helena Bonham Carter attends the "Ocean's 8" World Premiere at Alice Tully Hall on June 5, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Tyler (Devin Druid) in 13 Reasons Why season two (Netflix)

13 Reasons Why season three confirmed

(Netflix)

Coming soon Everything you need to know about the Sense8 finale on Netflix

Ghostbusters

UPDATED DAILY The best new movies and TV shows on Netflix

This illustration picture taken on April 19, 2018 shows the logo of the Netflix entertainment company, displayed on a tablet screen in Paris. (Photo by Lionel BONAVENTURE / AFP) (Photo credit should read LIONEL BONAVENTURE/AFP/Getty Images) TL

Netflix has a page for TV and movie requests – but no one knows about it

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more