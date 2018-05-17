Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
On Demand
Sense8 final episode trailer teases emotional reunion – and one last fight

Sense8 final episode trailer teases emotional reunion – and one last fight

The beloved Netflix series will end with a two-hour special this June

(YouTube)

The first full trailer for the final ever episode of Sense8 has been revealed.

Advertisement

The new video set up an emotional feature-length ending for the Netflix series, which was cancelled before a huge fan campaign earned the show a reprieve.

The spirit of unity in the show lives on in the new trailer, with Jamie Clayton’s character Nomi declaring, “I’m not just a me. I’m also a we.”

Incredible global locations are also teased in the new footage from the finale, which Netflix’s vice president Cindy Holland has already said will be a “fantastic, fitting conclusion” to Sense8.

According to Netflix, in the final episode “personal lives are pushed aside as the cluster, their sidekicks, and some unexpected allies band together for a rescue mission and BPO take-down in order to protect the future of all Sensates.”

Netflix has confirmed that Sense8’s series finale will be released on Friday 8th June 2018.

Advertisement

Co-creator Lana Wachowski wrote a heartfelt letter to fans when the show’s future was assured last year, announcing that a final two-hour special would be happening and congratulating viewers for their devotion: “Improbably, unforeseeably, your love has brought Sense8 back to life.”

Need something new to watch on Netflix? Click here

The Crown - Matt Smith, Peter Morgan, Claire Foy - Writer/Creator Peter Morgan with Matt Smith (Prince Philip) and Claire Foy (Queen Elizabeth II) (Netflix, TL)

Tags

All about Sense8

(Netflix, JG)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Sense8 characters

Netflix exec promises “fantastic, fitting conclusion” for Sense8 – and explains why the series had to be cancelled

136261.8ba20149-a42e-4c1b-a370-7cf824f578d7

Out of this world The best sci-fi series on Netflix

Sense8 characters

The release date for Netflix’s long-awaited Sense8 finale has been revealed

Freema Agyeman

Freema Agyeman teases “surprise ending” to Sense8: “even we didn’t know”

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more