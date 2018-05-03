Helena Bonham Carter and Jason Watkins confirmed for The Crown series three

The pair will join Olivia Colman and Tobias Menzies as Netflix re-casts its award-winning drama

It’s long been rumoured but Netflix has finally confirmed the casting of Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret in the third series of The Crown.

The British actress – who was first reported to be joining the drama back in January – will take over the role from Vanessa Kirby who has won critical acclaim for her portrayal of Queen Elizabeth’s sister.

“I’m not sure which I’m more terrified about – doing justice to the real Princess Margaret or following in the shoes of Vanessa Kirby’s Princess Margaret,” said Bonham Carter. “The only thing I can guarantee is that I’ll be shorter [than Vanessa].”

The 51-year-old actress will join previously announced cast members Olivia Colman (playing Queen Elizabeth) and Tobias Menzies (Prince Philip). The pair will take over the roles from Claire Foy and Matt Smith, who played the royals for the first two series of the Netflix drama before a time jump necessitated an entire cast overhaul.

Jason Watkins will also join the new series of the royal drama, playing Harold Wilson who served as Prime Minister from 1964 to 1970 and then again from 1974 to 1976. The Line of Duty actor is also known for his roles in W1A and Taboo, and won a Bafta for his leading turn in The Lost Honour of Christopher Jefferies.

“I am delighted to become part of of this exceptional show,” Watkins said. “And so thrilled to be working once again with [The Crown’s creator] Peter Morgan.

“Harold Wilson is a significant and fascinating character in our history. So looking forward to bringing him to life, through a decade that transformed us culturally and politically. And excited to be working so closely with Olivia; and the whole team.”

The Crown series three is expected to begin filming this summer and land on the streaming service in 2019.