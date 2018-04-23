The news was met with disbelief when it broke, and now Smith has spoken out about the disparity for the first time.

"Claire is one of my best friends, and I believe that we should be paid equally and fairly and there should be equality for all," he told The Hollywood Reporter.

"I support her completely, and I'm pleased that it was resolved and they made amends for it because that what's needed to happen. Going forward, I think we should all bear in mind that we need to strive to make this better and a more even playing field for everyone involved — but not just in our industry, in all industries."

The Crown’s executive producer Suzanne Mackie previously acknowledged that Smith's experience on Doctor Who had influenced the decision on pay, but then promised, "Going forward, no one gets paid more than the Queen."

In the Netflix show’s hotly anticipated third series, Olivia Colman will play the Queen while Tobias Menzies will star as Prince Philip.