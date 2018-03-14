“Going forward, no one gets paid more than the Queen,” Mackie said, pledging that season three with Olivia Colman will be different.

However, given that Smith’s role as Prince Philip was less central to the narrative than Foy’s as Queen Elizabeth II, many viewers have been outraged by the revelation.

While Colman has already been cast for the upcoming season, The Crown producers are still working on casting an "established actor" to play Prince Philip.

Writer Peter Morgan also recently admitted that he "needed persuading" about Smith's suitability for the role of Prince Philip.

“I’m ashamed to admit, I needed persuading about Matt Smith," he said, "but I saw him with Claire and it was instant. Separate, they were completely different, but together their chemistry was incredible.”

The Crown season 1 and 2 are available on Netflix now