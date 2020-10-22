How to watch Parasite online – Is the Oscar-winning film on Amazon Prime?

Given everything that’s happened over the past few months, it’s hard to believe that Parasite only arrived in cinemas earlier this year, back when there was still hope 2020 could actually go smoothly.

Moviegoers were entranced by the suspenseful thriller from director Bong Joon-ho, which takes a darkly comic look at the issues of wealth disparity and social inequality.

If you’re yet to watch the Oscar-winning sensation then you should make it a priority to rectify that, as Parasite is undoubtedly one of the best films of recent years, perhaps even of all time.

Fortunately, the film is finally available to stream online from October, meaning you can once again experience its nail-biting thrills – if you’re brave enough.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Parasite.

How to watch Parasite online

After enjoying a pre-coronavirus run in UK cinemas back in February, Parasite is now available to stream from the comfort of your home.

Parasite will be available to stream online via Amazon Prime Video from Friday 23rd October, meaning anybody with a subscription to the service can watch for no extra charge.

What is Parasite about?

Billed as a psychological thriller, a dark comedy and a class satire, Parasite almost defies genre.

It focuses on the Kim family, who are unemployed and residing in a squalid basement, and their interactions with a much more wealthy family, the Parks.

After one of the Kim children enters into the employment of the Park family as a tutor, the rest of his family begin to follow him in infiltrating the Parks’ home, with unexpected consequences.

To say any more would be to risk spoilers – but let’s just say that there are plenty of twists and turns you definitely won’t see coming.

Is Parasite in English or subtitled?

It is not – the dialogue in the film is all in Korean, with English subtitles provided for its UK release.

But don’t let that put you off. As Bong Joon-ho himself said upon accepting an award at the Golden Globes, “Once you overcome the one-inch tall barrier of subtitles, you will be introduced to so many more amazing films.”

What else has Bong Joon-ho directed?

Bong Joon-ho has directed films in both Korean and English, including the 2017 Netflix movie Okja, and graphic novel adaptation Snowpiercer, which boasted a starry cast including Chris Evans and Octavia Spencer.

His earlier Korean language films include the monster film The Host, the drama film Mother and crime flick Memories of Murder.

What awards has Parasite won?

Shortly after its premiere at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival, Parasite won the prestigious Palme D’Or – the highest honour at the iconic event.

It went on to win Best Foreign Language film at the Golden Globes and the equivalent award at the BAFTAs, as well as Best International Feature Film, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay and the coveted Best Picture at the Academy Awards.

Believe us when we say it lives up to the hype.

Parasite trailer

Check out the frantic teaser trailer for Parasite below:

Parasite is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video from Friday 23rd October.