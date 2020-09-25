New movies coming out in October 2020 – UK film release dates

Cinemas might be open in the UK, but Christopher Nolan’s Tenet aside it has still been a relatively quiet time for blockbusters – with several franchise films including Marvel’s Black Widow and DC’s Wonder Woman 1984 having been delayed yet again.

Advertisement

If you’re aching to get back to the cinema though, there are a number of slightly smaller releases coming up in October, while there are also some big-hitters from Netflix arriving in the coming month, including the latest from Aaron Sorkin and a new version of Rebecca.

There’s also still a lot of new film releases 2020 still to come, but read on for the list of the biggest films set to be released in October 2020.

Get movie updates direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations plus receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Friday 2nd October

On the Rocks

The latest film from Sophie Coppola stars Bill Murray and Rashida Jones as a father and daughter tailing the latter’s husband, who has been behaving suspiciously. As their search continues, the pair find themselves exploring their own father daughter relationship. Although the film is having a limited theatrical release from 2nd October, it will also be available to watch on Apple TV+ from Friday 23rd October.

Friday 9th October

Kajillionaire

This crime comedy from acclaimed writer/director Miranda July stars Evan Rachel Wood, Richard Jenkins, Debra Winger, Gina Rodriguez and Mark Ivanir. The plot centres on two con artists who have spent 26 years training their only daughter to swindle, scam and steal at every turn.

Saint Maud

A psychological horror, this movie follows the titular hospice nurse who becomes infatuated with a former dancer in her care and begins to suspect she is the victim of possession. The film debuted on the festival circuit in 2019 and has received very positive reviews so far.

The 40-Year-Old Version (Netflix)

Comedy film about a woman who is trying to find her true voice while working in the worlds of both hip-hop and theatre. The directorial debut of Radha Blank, who also stars, the film’s cast also includes Peter Kim, Oswin Benjamin and Reed Birney.

Friday 16th October

Herself

Drama film from Phyllida Lloyd starring Claire Dunne, Harriet Walter and Conleth Hill, telling the story of a young mother who escapes her abusive husband and attempts to build her own house, while also rebuilding her own life.

The War with Grandpa

Robert De Niro and Uma Thurman star in this family comedy about a grandpa who moves in with his family and is given the bedroom of his annoyed grandson, Peter. With Peter desperate to get his room back, the two soon become embroiled in all out war…

The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Netflix)

Aaron Sorkin writes and directs this courtroom drama based on the infamous 1969 trial of a group of seven protestors charged with conspiracy following events at the Democratic National Convention. The Trial of the Chicago 7 boasts a stellar cast including performances from Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Sacha Baron Cohen Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Michael Keaton, Frank Langella, Eddie Redmayne, Mark Rylance and Jeremy Strong.

Wednesday 21st October

Rebecca (Netflix)

One of the most iconic novels of all time, Daphne Du Maurier’s Rebecca was previously turned into a 1940 film by Alfred Hitchock, and it’s now given an update by High Rise director Ben Wheatley. Lily James stars as the unnamed central character, while Armie Hammer takes on the crucial role of Max De Winter.

Friday 23rd October

Max Winslow and the House of Secrets

Family sci-fi film that follows a competition between five teenagers teenagers hoping to win a mansion by defeating a super computer called HAVEN.

Over the Moon (Netflix)

Animated film, Over the Moon, has the voices of Sandra Oh and Phillipa Soo, telling the story of a bright young girl who builds a rocket ship to the moon to prove the existence of a legendary Moon Goddess, and ends up on an unexpected quest.

The Secret Garden

The latest film version of Frances Hodgson Burnett’s classic children’s novel stars Dixie Egerickx, Amir Wilson, Colin Firth and Julie Walters telling the famous story of a girl who discovers a beautiful garden and a local boy who helps her understand the garden’s secrets. While The Secret Garden has a limited theatrical release it will also be available on Sky Cinema on the same day.

Friday 30th October

Shirley

Elisabeth Moss stars as The Haunting of Hill House author and master of horror Shirley Jackson in this biographical film from acclaimed director Josephine Decker. It follows Jackson as she finds inspiration for her next book after she and her husband take in a young couple.

Advertisement

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide. Check out our top recommendations for the best movies on Netflix and the best movies on Disney Plus.