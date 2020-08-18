When is Space Jam 2’s release date? Cast, trailer and news for LeBron James sequel

Over the years, numerous films and TV shows from the ’90s have been rebooted or given sequels – and the latest classic from the decade to be given a follow up is iconic basketball movie Space Jam.

This time round its current NBA star LeBron James who steps into Michael Jordans trainers to star alongside a bunch of Looney Tunes favourites – and the LA Lakers player has shared a first look at the kit he’ll be wearing for the movie.

The basketball legend unveiled his Tune Squad No. 6 uniform in a short video on his social media platforms (after first sharing it exclusively with families of his I Promise School in Ohio) and it’s fair to see that its a pretty colourful number.

James wrote alongside the video, “Tune Squad coming soon!! Glad all my @ljfamfoundation and @ipromiseschool families got to see it first.”

In the video itself, James’ business manager Maverick Carter says, “‘We want to give you all a sneak peak at our family member, our leader, Mr. LeBron James, in his very new uniform that he is wearing, representing the Tune Squad that will be seen in the movie. I hope you enjoy it.”

So what can we expect from the Looney Tunes’ second foray onto the basketball court? When is it coming to cinemas? And who’s working behind-the-scenes to make it happen?

Check out everything we know so far – including the first look at the new kit – below.

When is Space Jam 2 released in cinemas?

Springhill Entertainment, the company founded by athlete LeBron James, has announced that the part-animated movie sequel will be released on July 16, 2021, so there’s still a little wait for now.

As things stand there has been no delays announced to the film as a result of the coronavirus pandemic – and with production having wrapped back in September 2019, well before the virus hit, here’s hoping that no changes to the date will be necessary.

The release date means that there will have been a 25-year gap between the 1996 original and the sequel, making the new movie a bit of an anniversary project as well.

Is there a trailer for Space Jam 2?

Not yet – but in the meantime you can check out the short video showing off the kit LeBron James will be wearing in the movie below:

Who stars in Space Jam 2?

The first star confirmed was American pro basketball player LeBron James, who is set to take over the role in the story that fellow legend Michael Jordan had in the original movie.

More recently, it’s been revealed (via Deadline) that Avengers: Endgame star Don Cheadle will play a significant part in the film, though at time of writing his role is firmly under wraps.

It’s also expected that regular Looney Tunes voice artists will be enlisted to lend their vocal chords to the animated characters in the movie, including Eric Bauza as Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck.

As for fellow basketball pros, leaked set photos have revealed Klay Thompson – who was seen on crutches weeks after tearing his ACL – Anthony Davis and Damian Lillard all kicking around with James for what is expected to be an All-Star game in the movie.

What’s the plot of Space Jam 2?

Currently unknown, though the original film’s story saw retired basketball player Michael Jordan team up with the Looney Tunes to defeat a team of aliens on the court and the sequel is expected to follow a similar pattern.

Who’s making Space Jam 2?

Black Panther director Ryan Coogler is producing the movie and also has a writing credit alongside previous collaborator Sev Ohanian, while it will be directed by Malcolm D. Lee (Girls Trip) – after previous director Terrence Nance stepped aside in June 2019.

