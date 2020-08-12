David Tennant wants a role in Star Trek and is eyeing DC Universe too

David Tennant has expressed his openness to joining more major franchise films and TV shows, with Star Trek and DC Universe among the top contenders.

Advertisement

The actor recently took part in a Reddit Ask Me Anything session, where he fielded questions from fans about his illustrious career to date and his future projects.

One fan noted his past roles in genre properties, including the Tenth Doctor on BBC One’s Doctor Who and Kilgrave on Marvel’s Jessica Jones, asking whether any others are on his bucket list.

Tennant responded: “Star Trek would be great. After talking to George Takei for the podcast I’ve got a bit immersed in it.”

David Tennant Does A Podcast With… is an audio series that launched last year, as the prolific actor is recorded in conversation with other huge stars, including Whoopi Goldberg, Olivia Colman and Sir Ian McKellen.

Get all the latest sci-fi/ fantasy news and views direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for sci-fi/ fantasy and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Star Trek is currently a major presence on television, with several shows in production ranging from sci-fi drama Discovery to animated comedy Lower Decks, so there’s plenty that Tennant could get involved in.

As Marvel’s Jessica Jones has now finished its three-season run on Netflix, another fan asked whether he would consider jumping to DC’s rival comic book universe.

“I’m very happy to play whoever DC suggest,” Tennant said, before offering details on the inspiration behind his chilling Kilgrave performance.

He added: “Kilgrave is a brilliant character and there are different versions of him down the years of comics. The version I had to deal with was the one from Melissa Rosenberg and her brilliant team’s scripts, so I focused on that I suppose.

“The history of the character was interesting as a fan of comic books, but our version was specific to the world of Jessica Jones.”

The DC Universe is also thriving at the moment, with upcoming film projects including The Batman and Black Adam, television shows like The Flash and Batwoman, as well as a growing streaming lineup including Doom Patrol and Titans.

The second season of David Tennant Does A Podcast With… kicked off this week, with the latest guest being Big Bang Theory and Hollywood star Jim Parsons.

Advertisement

Marvel’s Jessica Jones is available to stream on Netflix. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our guide to the best series on Netflix and best movies on Netflix, or visit our TV Guide.