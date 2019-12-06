Accessibility Links

The Die Hard Christmas debate is over as super-festive official trailer reminds us it’s “The greatest Christmas story ever told”

Is the Bruce Willis film a festive one? Yippee Ki Yes!

(Screenshot, TL)

Turkey or goose? Angel or star on the tree? Yorkshire puddings or no Yorkshire puddings? All Christmas debates, but all insignificant ones compared to the ultimate Christmas question: is Die Hard a Christmas film or just a film set at Christmas?

Advertisement

Although the internet has been split over the argument in recent years, 20th Century Fox may have settled the debate with a re-cut and very festive trailer for the Bruce Willis action film, claiming it is “The greatest Christmas story ever told”.

Packed with all the tropes of a classic yuletide trailer, it starts by introducing Willis’ character in voiceover:  “This is John. He just wants to spend Christmas with the family…  but when he gets stuck at the office party, it’ll be a holiday he’ll never forget!”

Cue terrorist takedowns, a “Ho. Ho. Ho.” from Alan Rickman’s Hans Gruber and text on-screen declaring: “Christmas Movie? Yippee Ki Yes!”

Overall, it’s a pretty compelling argument that Die Hard is a Christmas movie – even if Bruce Willis himself disagrees.

Advertisement

In July 2018, the actor addressed the debate in his Comedy Central roast, claiming: “Die Hard is not a Christmas movie. It’s a god damn Bruce Willis movie!”.

