James Bond star Naomie Harris in talks to play Venom’s new villain

Will Miss Moneypenny face off with Tom Hardy’s Eddie Brock in the upcoming sequel?

Tom Hardy as Venom with Naomie Harris (Sony, Getty)

Tom Hardy’s upcoming Venom sequel could have just found a new foe for the trash-talking alien symbiote – James Bond and Moonlight star Naomie Harris.

According to Variety Harris is currently in talks to join the Andy Serkis-directed sequel (taking over from Ruben Fleischer), which is set to continue the story of journalist Eddie Brock (Hardy) and the gooey super-strong alien symbiote he bonded with in the first film.

If she joins the cast Harris is expected to play Shriek, a woman with sound-based abilities who faced off with Spider-Man in the source comics alongside her lover Cletus Kasady, aka violent symbiote Carnage.

And considering that the first Venom’s post-credits scene introduced Woody Harrelson as Kasady himself (who in the comics becomes a deadly foe to both Venom and Spider-Man when he gains his own symbiote powers), it seems likely that Shriek is intended for a team-up in the upcoming movie.

Woody Harrelson (Getty, FC)
Woody Harrelson (Getty, FC)

Notably, one of Venom’s classic weaknesses – high-pitched sound – is Shriek’s main ability, making her a particularly deadly foe for the antihero in his second movie.

Of course, it remains to be seen whether Harris will ink a final deal on Venom (if Jonah Hill’s experience in The Batman has taught us anything, it’s that these talks sometimes fall through), but either way it’s good to be getting a sense of wait awaits Tom Hardy in his second superhero adventure.

Venom is expected to be released in October 2020

