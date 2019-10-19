James Bond star Naomie Harris in talks to play Venom’s new villain

Tom Hardy’s upcoming Venom sequel could have just found a new foe for the trash-talking alien symbiote – James Bond and Moonlight star Naomie Harris.

According to Variety Harris is currently in talks to join the Andy Serkis-directed sequel (taking over from Ruben Fleischer), which is set to continue the story of journalist Eddie Brock (Hardy) and the gooey super-strong alien symbiote he bonded with in the first film.

If she joins the cast Harris is expected to play Shriek, a woman with sound-based abilities who faced off with Spider-Man in the source comics alongside her lover Cletus Kasady, aka violent symbiote Carnage.

And considering that the first Venom’s post-credits scene introduced Woody Harrelson as Kasady himself (who in the comics becomes a deadly foe to both Venom and Spider-Man when he gains his own symbiote powers), it seems likely that Shriek is intended for a team-up in the upcoming movie.

Notably, one of Venom’s classic weaknesses – high-pitched sound – is Shriek’s main ability, making her a particularly deadly foe for the antihero in his second movie.

Of course, it remains to be seen whether Harris will ink a final deal on Venom (if Jonah Hill’s experience in The Batman has taught us anything, it’s that these talks sometimes fall through), but either way it’s good to be getting a sense of wait awaits Tom Hardy in his second superhero adventure.

Venom is expected to be released in October 2020