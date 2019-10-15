Accessibility Links

  4. Best Disney Halloween Costumes

Best Disney Halloween Costumes

Our top five picks for Disney characters to dress up as this Halloween

Cruella

Disney has a whole world of characters to choose from, so it’s no wonder that they’re many people’s go-to for Halloween.

Here are our top five Disney-inspired Halloween costumes available this year.

Simba

lion-king-animated-adult-simba-jumpsuit-costume

By far the comfiest option here, this lion costume will allow you to channel Simba just in time for the live-action remake of The Lion King.

 Buy at Halloween Costumes – From £40.99

The Genie

Genie in Aladdin, SEAC

Everyone loves the Genie, and so he’s a great choice for Halloween – add blue face paint to this pre-made costume and you’ll good to go!

Buy at Fancydress – £24.99

Ursula

As homage to the tentacloid villain (or the drag queen Divine, upon which she was based), dress up as Ursula this year with this pre-made chuck-on costume

Buy at Amazon from £34.09

Captain Hook

810TyT-TodL._AC_SL1500_

Channel Peter Pan’s nemesis with this pirate costume – but don’t forget to add your own hook.

Buy at Amazon – £40.52

Maleficent

Maleficent, image.net

Ahead of the release of the new Maleficent film, dress as the icy villain (or loving adoptive mother, depending on whether you’re thinking of the original or the live-action version) this Halloween. Don’t forget to make your own sharp cheekbones

Buy at Amazon from £26.49

Looking for something else? Try out these options:

Cruella
