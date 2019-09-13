When is A Quiet Place 2 released in cinemas? Who’s in the cast and what’s it about?

A new sequel to A Quiet Place, the hit horror movie starring Emily Blunt and John Krasinski, is coming to cinemas in 2020. Who’s in the cast of the new film, what’s going to happen and when will it be released?

When is A Quiet Place 2 released in cinemas?

A Quiet Place 2 will be released in UK cinemas on 20th March 2020.

It will hit US cinemas ten days later on 30th March 2020.

Filming began on 15th July 2019, an occasion marked by Krasinski with a Twitter tease of the first clapperboard…

Who’s in the cast of A Quiet Place 2?

Emily Blunt will reprise her role as mother Evelyn Abbott, alongside original cast members Millicent Simmonds as her deaf daughter Regan and Noah Jupe as her eldest son Marcus.

In terms of new faces for the sequel, Peaky Blinders star Cillian Murphy is joining the cast as a rather ominous-sounding “man with mysterious intentions who joins the family unit”.

Widows actor Brian Tyree Henry was also in talks to star in the film, but has since dropped out – possibly because of a scheduling clash with Marvel’s The Eternals? – and been replaced by Djimon Hounsou (Guardians of the Galaxy), playing an as-yet-unspecified role.

What is A Quiet Place 2 about?

The first A Quiet Place film followed the Abbotts, a young family in post-apocalyptic USA who are forced to live in silence to avoid being slaughtered by monsters with super-sensitive hearing. It was a surprise smash hit in 2018, earning $340 million worldwide on a budget of $17 million.

According to sequel star Henry, A Quiet Place 2 is going to answer some big questions about the monsters and introduce new survivors.

“We’ll see more of that family continuing to survive and finding out that they’re not the only ones,” he told the Observer. “And I think that we’re also going to get a few answers to the origin of where and how this whole thing happened. I think that people want to know that.

“But I think you’re just going to see another side of it… more of humanity that survived this thing in this next story.”

Who is directing A Quiet Place 2?

The US Office star John Krasinksi – who is Blunt’s off-screen husband and wrote and directed the first film – will not be starring in the sequel after his character was (spoiler alert!) killed off in the first film.

The Office actor will, however, be back on board to write and direct A Quiet Place 2.

Is there a trailer for A Quiet Place 2?

Not yet, but watch this space…