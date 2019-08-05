When is Venom 2 released in cinemas? Who’s in the cast and is there a trailer?

Following the success of Tom Hardy’s Spider-Man spin-off Venom, it should be no surprise that a sequel is already in the works.

But what will Eddie Brock and his symbiote pal get up to in the new movie? What other characters will return, and will there be new villains for them to face?

Find out everything you need to know below.

When is Venom 2 released in cinemas?

While it’s not been officially confirmed yet, it seems fairly likely that the Venom sequel will be released on October 2nd 2020.

Sony has bookmarked that slot for an “untitled Sony/Marvel sequel,” and given that the first film came out in October to great success there’s no reason to suspect the studio would try and fix something that already worked.

Is there a trailer?

No, at these very early stages there’s no sign of any footage or even official imagery. We’ll update this page when that changes.

Who’s in the cast?

Tom Hardy is already confirmed to be returning as Eddie Brock/Venom, which is not exactly a huge surprise.

“I can say that Tom Hardy will be back, magnificently playing that character as no one else can,” producer Amy Pascal said.

“When you think of Venom [the character], you’ll never be able to think of anyone but Tom Hardy sitting in that bathtub of lobsters. And once you saw Tom Hardy do this character, that’s all you needed to know.”

It also seems likely that Woody Harrelson, who cameod as serial killer Cletus Kasady in Venom’s first post-credits scene, will be back for the sequel. In the comics, Kasady ends up bonding with another symbiote (Venom’s offspring) to become the supervillain Carnage, a character so heinous that foes Spider-Man and Venom actually banded together to take him down in his early appearances.

“I’m in a little fraction of this movie, but I’ll be in the next one, you know?” he said. “I thought it was under wraps that I’m even in the movie.”

It’s less clear whether Michelle Williams or other cast members will return for the sequel.

Will Spider-Man be in Venom 2?

While Sony owns the rights to the Spider-Man character, Tom Holland’s version of the character is currently a part of Marvel’s Cinematic Universe, meaning he’s unlikely to cross over into Sony’s separate cinematic universe.

Still, never say never. Sony are supposedly quite keen to integrate Spider-Man back into their stable of movies down the line, and Spider-Man and Venom’s status as arch-nemeses in the comics makes the Venom series the obvious way for the character to check in.

One film Venom 2 definitely can cross over with is the upcoming Morbius movie starring Jared Leto, which is part of the same universe and also stars Doctor Who stars David Bradley and Matt Smith.

Who’s making Venom 2?

With the first film’s director Ruben Fleischer busy making the Zombieland sequel, the hunt is apparently on for a new director to take on Venom 2.

Rise of the Planet of the Apes’ Rupert Wyatt, Bumblebee’s Travis Knight and actor/director Andy Serkis are apparently the three finalists for the gig, with Serkis confirming the talks recently to SFX magazine.

“Yes I’ve had meetings with Sony, so that’s potentially something that might happen,” he said. “But we’ll see….”

Notably, all three directors have experience with motion capture and/or animation techniques, suggesting that the sequel may be showing off an even more imaginative and visually arresting take on the CGI symbiote.