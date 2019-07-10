When is Shrek 5 released? Has Dreamworks’ film been cancelled?

Shrek 5 is in the works, but we may have to wait a while before it comes to the cinema.

Advertisement

No one knows whether the latest film in the long-running DreamWorks’ franchise will be a reboot or sequel though the former seems more likely than the latter at the moment.

What we do know is that Shrek 5 already have an IMDB page, and it’s rumoured we could get a teaser or news this summer.

With so little confirmed, we’ve taken a look at what details we do have, what rumours are circulating and what we can expect when Shrek 5 is finally released in cinemas.

Our editorial is completely independent. We may receive commission when you buy products or services linked from this page, but this never affects what we write about.

When is Shrek 5 released in cinemas?

Shrek 5 doesn’t actually have a release date yet. Following the fourth film back in 2010 (we feel so old right now), Dreamworks hinted that another film was possible – despite it being billed as the final film in the franchise. In 2016 Shrek 5 began development with Michael McCullers, the Austin Powers screenwriter, taken on to work on the script.

Shrek was aiming for a 2019 release date, but despite the voice confirming a script had been written it all went quiet. The previous movies were released in 2001, 2004, 2007 and 2010.

Is it a reboot rather than a Shrek sequel?

One of the theories behind why it’s gone silent is that the new Shrek movie isn’t actually a sequel, but a reboot instead.

The franchise was lagging a bit by the time we got to Shrek Forever After so it wouldn’t be too surprising if Dreamworks decided to wipe the slate clean and take advantage of modern technology – just look at the raft of Disney remakes dominating the box office.

The fifth movie would be hard pushed to find another angle on the franchise too. McCullers has back this idea up by saying Shrek 5 aims to “reinvent” the franchise, the idea being to take the characters we have grown up with and start again.

Fans had a mixed reaction to the news, but it makes sense. Comcast, the parent company of NBC Universal, purchased DreamWorks Animation for $3.8 billion back in 2016. The chief of NBC Universal, Steve Burke, spoke about plans to revive the franchise and other films created by DreamWorks.

Then last year Variety reported that Chris Meledandri, the brain behind Despicable Me, was looking after the revivals.

“The challenge for us has been to find something that really does feel like it’s not simply yet another film in a series of sequels,” he said.

Shrek 5 cast

The idea is to bring back the original voice cast, but change the story so we can expect Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy and Antonio Banderas.

Puss in Boots 2

Antonio Banderas’ Puss in Boots has always been a fan favourite so it wasn’t too surprising when a sequel was announced, but again it hit a few issues. In 2019 Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse co-director, Bob Persichetti, signed on to direct the sequel, labelled Nine Lives & 40 Thieves.

We have no release date, no cast announcements, nada at the moment.

What Shrek films have there been?

There are four movies in the Shrek franchise. You can get all four in a boxset here, which includes the following movies:

Advertisement

We’ll update you when there’s more Shrek 5 news.