As per Deadline, Murphy explained: "We started doing [Shrek 5] months ago. I did this, I recorded the first act, and we’ll be doing it this year, we’ll finish it up.

"Shrek is coming out, and Donkey’s gonna have his own movie. We’re gonna do Donkey as well. So we’re gonna do a Shrek, and we’re doing a Donkey [movie]."

He also added: "I think it's coming out in 2025."

The confirmation comes after similar comments from Murphy confirmed that he would be willing to return to the franchise.

Last year, Murphy told Etalk: "I’d absolutely be open if they ever came with another Shrek, I’d do it in two seconds. I love Donkey."

He added: "I would do a Donkey movie. I would do another Shrek in two seconds."

As fans will be aware, Shrek 5 has been a long time coming. The last film in the series (Shrek Forever After) was released over a decade ago, in 2010, to rave reviews - and, at the time, became the fifth highest-grossing film of the year.

Starring Mike Myers as Shrek and Cameron Diaz as Princess Fiona, Shrek Forever After followed our titular mean, green fighting machine as he is tricked by Rumpelstiltskin into signing a contract that whisks him away into an alternate reality – one without his wife and his children.

Shrek. Dreamworks

Although there has been a hiatus on the Shrek films themselves, DreamWorks has, in recent years, been continually adding to the Shrek Universe, most recently with Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, which starred Antonio Banderas, Salma Hayek and Florence Pugh.

The Last Wish was received positively, both critically and at the box office, and was even nominated for Best Animated Feature at the 95th Academy Awards, as well as receiving nominations at the Golden Globes and BAFTA Awards.

It remains to be seen what either the plots of Shrek 5 or Donkey's solo act will entail, although they are sure to be as hilarious, heartwarming and layered as their predecessors.

Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.