Shrek soundtrack: full song list for every film
Hey now, you're an all star!
The Shrek franchise has gone down in history for many reasons, from its successful parodies of Disney fairy tales and its ogre-sized box office success, to the lead character's odd internet fandom.
However, one of the more unexpected legacies of Shrek has been its soundtrack, giving rock band Smash Mouth a new lease of life as well as producing memorable covers of the likes of The Monkees, Bonnie Tyler and Ricky Martin.
So whether you're feeling nostalgic, are a fan of the compilation or simply need to hear Jennifer Saunders' iconic recording of I Need A Hero, here is the full soundtrack to the Shrek series organised by film.
Hopefully, this will make the wait for Shrek 5 a little easier!
Shrek soundtrack
Shrek was ahead of its time by having a full pop soundtrack integrated into an animated movie, a move which of course paid off big time as the songs are still popular today. Smash Mouth in particular achieved great success off the back of this soundtrack, performing both All Star (which saw an online resurgence amongst nostalgic millennials in the 2010s) and covering The Monkees hit I'm a Believer for the film's memorable ending.
Nominated for both a BATFA and a Grammy, the Shrek soundtrack sold over two million copies in the US alone.
- Stay Home - Self
- I'm a Believer - Smash Mouth
- Like Wow! - Leslie Carter
- It Is You I Have Loved - Harry Gregson-Williams & Dana Glover
- Best Years of Our Lives - Baha Men
- Bad Reputation - Halfcocked
- My Beloved Monster - Eels
- You Belong to Me - Jason Wade
- All Star - Smash Mouth
- Hallelujah - Rufus Wainwright
- I'm on My Way - The Proclaimers
- I'm a Believer (Reprise) - Eddie Murphy
- True Love's First Kiss - Harry Gregson-Williams, John Powell
Shrek 2 soundtrack
The Shrek 2 Soundtrack continued the trend of jaunty pop songs and inspired covers, including the cast members themselves famously covering Holding Out for a Hero and Livin' la Vida Loca at the end of the film. The DVD release also came with the memorable Far Far Away Idol special feature in which the voice actors covered additional songs. These can be found on the Shrek 2 Party CD.
The Shrek 2 soundtrack was another success, reaching the top 10 of the US Billboard 200 and receiving an Oscar nomination for Counting Crows song Accidentally in Love.
- Accidentally in Love - Counting Crows
- Holding Out for a Hero - Frou Frou
- Changes - David Bowie & Butterfly Boucher
- As Lovers Go - Dashboard Confessional
- Funkytown - Lipps Inc
- I'm on My Way - Rich Price
- I Need Some Sleep - Eels
- Ever Fallen in Love -Pete Yorn
- Little Drop of Poison - Tom Waits
- You're So True - Joseph Arthur
- People Ain't No Good - Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds
- Fairy Godmother Song - Jennifer Saunders
- Livin' la Vida Loca - Eddie Murphy and Antonio Banderas
- Holding Out for a Hero (Bonus Track) - Jennifer Saunders
Shrek the Third soundtrack
An even wider range of songs appears in the soundtrack for Shrek the Third, moving on from pop covers to original works from the likes of Led Zeppelin, The Ramones, Fergie, and Paul McCartney & Wings.
There is of course another memorable cast cover too, with Eddie Murphy and Antonio Banderas covering Sly & The Family Stone with Thank You (Faletttinme Be Mice Elf Again).
- Royal Pain - Eels
- Do You Remember Rock 'n' Roll Radio? - The Ramones
- Immigrant Song - Led Zeppelin
- Barracuda - Fergie
- Live and Let Die - Paul McCartney & Wings
- Best Days - Matt White
- Joker & the Thief - Wolfmother
- Other Ways - Trevor Hall
- Cat's in the Cradle - Harry Chapin
- Losing Streak - Eels
- What I Gotta Do - Macy Gray
- Thank You (Falletinme Be Mice Elf Again) - Eddie Murphy and Antonio Banderas
- Final Showdown - Maya Rudolph, Rupert Everett and Julie Andrews
- Charming's Plan - Harry Gregson-Williams
Shrek Forever After soundtrack
The final Shrek soundtrack - for now - featured an intriguing mix of the Scissor Sisters, Lionel Richie and the Beastie Boys, along with further cast contributions from the likes of Antonio Banderas.
- It's the Rumpelstiltskin Show! (skit)
- Isn't It Strange - Scissor Sisters
- Tough Love for Baba (skit)
- One Love - Antonio Banderas
- Sunshine and Rainbows (skit)
- Top of the World - The Carpenters
- Cupcake Party (skit)
- Rumpel's Party Palace - Mike Simpson
- Pinocchio Gets His Wish (skit)
- Click Click (originally by the Beat) - Light FM featuring Lloyd Hemmings
- Gingy's Lil' Sugar (skit)
- Darling I Do - Landon Pigg and Lucy Schwartz
- Shake Your Groove Thing - Mike Simpson
- Hello - Lionel Richie
- Birthday Bash (skit)
- Sure Shot - Beastie Boys
- Hook's Garrrrden (skit)
- Right Back Where We Started From - Maxine Nightingale
- Wheezer Wig (skit)
- I'm a Believer - Weezer
- Home to Fifi (skit)
