Shrek soundtrack: full song list for every film

However, one of the more unexpected legacies of Shrek has been its soundtrack, giving rock band Smash Mouth a new lease of life as well as producing memorable covers of the likes of The Monkees, Bonnie Tyler and Ricky Martin.

The Shrek franchise has gone down in history for many reasons, from its successful parodies of Disney fairy tales and its ogre-sized box office success, to the lead character's odd internet fandom.

So whether you're feeling nostalgic, are a fan of the compilation or simply need to hear Jennifer Saunders' iconic recording of I Need A Hero, here is the full soundtrack to the Shrek series organised by film.

Hopefully, this will make the wait for Shrek 5 a little easier!

Shrek soundtrack

Shrek. Dreamworks

Shrek was ahead of its time by having a full pop soundtrack integrated into an animated movie, a move which of course paid off big time as the songs are still popular today. Smash Mouth in particular achieved great success off the back of this soundtrack, performing both All Star (which saw an online resurgence amongst nostalgic millennials in the 2010s) and covering The Monkees hit I'm a Believer for the film's memorable ending.

Nominated for both a BATFA and a Grammy, the Shrek soundtrack sold over two million copies in the US alone.

Stay Home - Self

- Self I'm a Believer - Smash Mouth

- Smash Mouth Like Wow! - Leslie Carter

- Leslie Carter It Is You I Have Loved - Harry Gregson-Williams & Dana Glover

- Harry Gregson-Williams & Dana Glover Best Years of Our Lives - Baha Men

- Baha Men Bad Reputation - Halfcocked

- Halfcocked My Beloved Monster - Eels

- Eels You Belong to Me - Jason Wade

- Jason Wade All Star - Smash Mouth

- Smash Mouth Hallelujah - Rufus Wainwright

- Rufus Wainwright I'm on My Way - The Proclaimers

- The Proclaimers I'm a Believer (Reprise) - Eddie Murphy

- Eddie Murphy True Love's First Kiss - Harry Gregson-Williams, John Powell

Shrek 2 soundtrack

Shrek 2. DreamWorks/Universal

The Shrek 2 Soundtrack continued the trend of jaunty pop songs and inspired covers, including the cast members themselves famously covering Holding Out for a Hero and Livin' la Vida Loca at the end of the film. The DVD release also came with the memorable Far Far Away Idol special feature in which the voice actors covered additional songs. These can be found on the Shrek 2 Party CD.

The Shrek 2 soundtrack was another success, reaching the top 10 of the US Billboard 200 and receiving an Oscar nomination for Counting Crows song Accidentally in Love.

Accidentally in Love - Counting Crows

- Counting Crows Holding Out for a Hero - Frou Frou

- Frou Frou Changes - David Bowie & Butterfly Boucher

- David Bowie & Butterfly Boucher As Lovers Go - Dashboard Confessional

- Dashboard Confessional Funkytown - Lipps Inc

- Lipps Inc I'm on My Way - Rich Price

- Rich Price I Need Some Sleep - Eels

- Eels Ever Fallen in Love -Pete Yorn

-Pete Yorn Little Drop of Poison - Tom Waits

- Tom Waits You're So True - Joseph Arthur

- Joseph Arthur People Ain't No Good - Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds

- Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds Fairy Godmother Song - Jennifer Saunders

- Jennifer Saunders Livin' la Vida Loca - Eddie Murphy and Antonio Banderas

- Eddie Murphy and Antonio Banderas Holding Out for a Hero (Bonus Track) - Jennifer Saunders

Shrek the Third soundtrack

Shrek, Donkey and Puss in Boots. DreamWorks/Universal

An even wider range of songs appears in the soundtrack for Shrek the Third, moving on from pop covers to original works from the likes of Led Zeppelin, The Ramones, Fergie, and Paul McCartney & Wings.

There is of course another memorable cast cover too, with Eddie Murphy and Antonio Banderas covering Sly & The Family Stone with Thank You (Faletttinme Be Mice Elf Again).

Royal Pain - Eels

- Eels Do You Remember Rock 'n' Roll Radio? - The Ramones

- The Ramones Immigrant Song - Led Zeppelin

- Led Zeppelin Barracuda - Fergie

- Fergie Live and Let Die - Paul McCartney & Wings

- Paul McCartney & Wings Best Days - Matt White

- Matt White Joker & the Thief - Wolfmother

- Wolfmother Other Ways - Trevor Hall

- Trevor Hall Cat's in the Cradle - Harry Chapin

- Harry Chapin Losing Streak - Eels

- Eels What I Gotta Do - Macy Gray

- Macy Gray Thank You (Falletinme Be Mice Elf Again) - Eddie Murphy and Antonio Banderas

- Eddie Murphy and Antonio Banderas Final Showdown - Maya Rudolph, Rupert Everett and Julie Andrews

- Maya Rudolph, Rupert Everett and Julie Andrews Charming's Plan - Harry Gregson-Williams

Shrek Forever After soundtrack

Shrek and Donkey.

The final Shrek soundtrack - for now - featured an intriguing mix of the Scissor Sisters, Lionel Richie and the Beastie Boys, along with further cast contributions from the likes of Antonio Banderas.

It's the Rumpelstiltskin Show! (skit)

Isn't It Strange - Scissor Sisters

- Scissor Sisters Tough Love for Baba (skit)

One Love - Antonio Banderas

- Antonio Banderas Sunshine and Rainbows (skit)

Top of the World - The Carpenters

- The Carpenters Cupcake Party (skit)

Rumpel's Party Palace - Mike Simpson

- Mike Simpson Pinocchio Gets His Wish (skit)

Click Click (originally by the Beat) - Light FM featuring Lloyd Hemmings

- Light FM featuring Lloyd Hemmings Gingy's Lil' Sugar (skit)

Darling I Do - Landon Pigg and Lucy Schwartz

- Landon Pigg and Lucy Schwartz Shake Your Groove Thing - Mike Simpson

- Mike Simpson Hello - Lionel Richie

- Lionel Richie Birthday Bash (skit)

Sure Shot - Beastie Boys

- Beastie Boys Hook's Garrrrden (skit)

Right Back Where We Started From - Maxine Nightingale

- Maxine Nightingale Wheezer Wig (skit)

I'm a Believer - Weezer

- Weezer Home to Fifi (skit)

