Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Film
  4. The first reactions to Avengers: Endgame are in – and they’re VERY positive

The first reactions to Avengers: Endgame are in – and they’re VERY positive

"A perfect reflection on the last 11 years that pays off everything in the best way possible"

Endgame reaction twitter

The first snap reactions to Avengers: Endgame are being shared across social media, and it sounds like the finale to Marvel’s Infinity Saga will absolutely deliver.

Advertisement

Following the movie’s premiere in Los Angeles, the lucky few critics and cinemagoers in the audience have been sharing almost universally positive reactions for the film online.

Many have even said the film goes beyond their expectations…

According to critic Kristian Harloff, the film delivers on its promise to round off the first 11 years of Marvel movies, while Dennis Tzeng promised a “great blend of action, emotion and humour”.

And it might be best to bring a pack of tissues to the cinema, with the film leaving plenty of viewers (and the cast themselves) in tears.

Interestingly, many in the preview audience suggested that – as had been previously teased by the film’s stars – Endgame holds plenty of surprises (excuse the strong language in the tweets below).

In fact, some have suggested most of the footage that we’ve glimpsed in trailers is mainly from the film’s opening.

In other words, fans have some truly massive surprises in store. But what could they be? The death of a major character? A time-travelling plot that relives the biggest moments of the MCU? A crucial role played by Karen Gillan’s Nebula perhaps?

Whatever happens, we’re sure not to be ready for it.

Advertisement

Avengers: Endgame is released in UK cinemas on Thursday 25th May

Tags

All about Avengers: Endgame

Captain Marvel in Avengers: Endgame, YouTube
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Avengers: Endgame Could Robert Downey Jr's Iron Man die?

Huw Fullerton
Huw Fullerton

Game of Thrones isn’t really ending in 2019 – and neither will any other modern franchise

Huw Fullerton
Huw Fullerton
The cast of Avengers: Endgame (Marvel)

Meet the cast of Avengers: Endgame

Chris Evans as Captain America in Avengers: Endgame (Marvel)

Will Captain America die in Avengers: Endgame?