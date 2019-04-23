The first reactions to Avengers: Endgame are in – and they’re VERY positive

The first snap reactions to Avengers: Endgame are being shared across social media, and it sounds like the finale to Marvel’s Infinity Saga will absolutely deliver.

Advertisement

Following the movie’s premiere in Los Angeles, the lucky few critics and cinemagoers in the audience have been sharing almost universally positive reactions for the film online.

Many have even said the film goes beyond their expectations…

#AvengersEndgame is an astonishing, amazing film. I’ve never seen anything like it. This movie is everything I wanted to be and SO much more. Amazing. — Brandon Davis (@BrandonDavisBD) April 23, 2019

According to critic Kristian Harloff, the film delivers on its promise to round off the first 11 years of Marvel movies, while Dennis Tzeng promised a “great blend of action, emotion and humour”.

Man #AvengersEndgame kicked my ass. It was an epic conclusion to 11 years of films. It had laughs, incredible action and absolute emotional rollercoaster. It was the series finale for these cast of characters that I had been hoping for. Congrats to all for pulling off the feat. — Kristian Harloff (@KristianHarloff) April 23, 2019

#AvengersEndgame is filled with so much comic book awesomeness that you may not be ready! Great blend of action, emotion and humor while keeping the stakes high throughout. Truly an achievement in blockbuster filmmaking. — Dennis Tzeng (@ThinkHero) April 23, 2019

#AvengersEndgame is a masterful epic – a true culmination of 22 films that not only concludes the story, but expands upon it. You’ll learn more about the other movies while this one unfolds. If Infinity War is the brawn, Endgame is the brains. And wow, what an ending! pic.twitter.com/94ttBUQKJ0 — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) April 23, 2019

This can't be understated: #AvengersEndgame is everything you want it to be and more. I am absolutely floored. A perfect reflection on the last 11 years that pays off everything in the best way possible. Without question my new favorite Marvel Cinematic Universe film. Stunned. pic.twitter.com/5LvFw9UEBQ — Eric Eisenberg (@eeisenberg) April 23, 2019

And it might be best to bring a pack of tissues to the cinema, with the film leaving plenty of viewers (and the cast themselves) in tears.

I was not prepared for the range of emotions that #Endgame put me through, from utter despair to pure elation. I laughed, I cried, I wished Tony Stark was my dad. — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) April 23, 2019

There wasn’t a dry eye in the house as the credits rolled for #AvengersEndgame. — Ramin Setoodeh (@RaminSetoodeh) April 23, 2019

honestly chris evans saying he cried six times and hemsworth saying he cried more than six times means that we’re all literally going to die in the theatre, was nice knowing you all xoxo #avengersendgame pic.twitter.com/up2DF3mhwM — 𝐞𝐥𝐢! (@targrycn) April 23, 2019

Not going to spoil anything at all, but I will say I laughed, I cried, I cried, I cheered, I laughed, I cried again and then the entire audience gave it a massive standing ovation. And then I cried again. Be ready, kids. Be. Ready.#AvengersEndgame — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) April 23, 2019

wow, I feel like crying 😔 it was amazing! #AvengersEndgame — Letitia Wright (@letitiawright) April 23, 2019

Interestingly, many in the preview audience suggested that – as had been previously teased by the film’s stars – Endgame holds plenty of surprises (excuse the strong language in the tweets below).

So I just saw #AvengersEndgame, and you guys aren’t ready for shiiiiit. All the theorizing didn’t prepare you for this. I cried a lot, I flung my hands in the air and screamed out loud. It’s incredible. #EndgamePremiereLA #Avengers #Endgame — Beatrice Verhoeven (@bverhoev) April 23, 2019

Spoiler free #AvengersEndgame thoughts: Fans are going to go APESHIT. #AvengersEndgamePremiere — Joel Meares (@joelmeares) April 23, 2019

In fact, some have suggested most of the footage that we’ve glimpsed in trailers is mainly from the film’s opening.

90% of the #AvengersEndgame footage that’s been officially released is from first the 15 minutes: Other than the actual surprises, the biggest surprise to me was how funny it is — Aaron Couch (@AaronCouch) April 23, 2019

In other words, fans have some truly massive surprises in store. But what could they be? The death of a major character? A time-travelling plot that relives the biggest moments of the MCU? A crucial role played by Karen Gillan’s Nebula perhaps?

Whatever happens, we’re sure not to be ready for it.

Advertisement

Avengers: Endgame is released in UK cinemas on Thursday 25th May