Roma actor granted visa to attend the Oscars

Mexican actor Jorge Antonio Guerrero, who starred in Netflix‘s acclaimed film Roma, has been granted a visa to attend the Oscars ceremony in Los Angeles after his three previous applications were rejected.

Guerrero, who plays the militant Fermín in Roma, confirmed on Instagram that the US Embassy in México City had accepted his latest application: “It is a pleasure to be able to share with you that after going through the necessary paperwork, I have the American visa in my hands.”

He continued: “I want to express my profound gratitude to the SRE who played a fundamental role in achieving this, also to the EUA embassy and their cultural ambassadors who were kind enough to reach out to me, to my actors guild colleagues for their invaluable support, to my team from Talent on the Road for being with me at every step, to new friends and associations who kindly extended their support and contributions, and to Netflix for their support during this process.

“Thank you to everyone, I shall be in attendance on the 24th February with the great Roma team for the 91st Academy Awards.”

The actor had previously spoken out about the previous three rejections, telling Mexican magazine Quién that the US embassy had refused to read the recommendation letters he submitted from a Netflix executive and the film’s writer and director Alfonso Cuarón.

“Specifically, I took a letter and they refused to read it,” he said. “On my second attempt, they said I was going to go work, and I said that, no, I had been invited.”

Roma has been nominated for ten Oscars, including Best Picture, and ties with The Favourite starring Olivia Colman for the most nominations.