Andy Serkis responds to Brexit deal vote result with new Theresa May-Gollum musical mashup

Lord of the Rings star Andy Serkis has brought back his Theresa May-Gollum character in a fittingly ludicrous and bewildering video in response to the latest Brexit news.

Advertisement

Following the rejection of PM May’s Brexit deal in the House of Commons by 230 votes on Tuesday – the largest defeat for a sitting government in history – Serkis posted a second outing for his hybrid Prime Minister/Gollum character, singing a Brexit-themed version of Queen’s Bohemian Rhapsody.

LATEST LEAK FROM 10 DOWNING ST…Oh dear My precioussss…Was that the right deal ? Or was it just fantasy?…Open your eyes and see… Posted by Andy Serkis on Wednesday, January 16, 2019

The video opens with the lyrics: “Was that the right deal or was that just fantasy? Are we stuck in the Union, no article fifty?

“Open your eyes, did you notice the lies or see? I’m just Theresa, I need your sympathy…”

The May-Gollum character goes on to sing about former PM David Cameron: “David, I just switched to leave, undermined all that I said, the people’s will put that to bed. David! I was sure we’d won, but now that’s changed I’m Brexit all the way.”

Serkis also sings about Tory MP Jacob Rees-Mogg in the video: “I see a skinny silhouetto of a man, Jacob Rees! Jacob Rees! Will you set up a new quango?”

Boris Johnson, Nigel Farage, Michael Gove and Jeremy Corbyn all get shout-outs, too.

Advertisement

Serkis debuted the character in December 2018 with a video of himself dressed as Theresa May talking in Gollum’s voice about the Brexit deal.