First look at Margot Robbie as Sharon Tate in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

The forthcoming drama revolves around "hippy Hollywood" in the 1960s, and also stars Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio

The first image of Margot Robbie in character as Sharon Tate for Quentin Tarantino’s forthcoming movie Once Upon a Time in Hollywood has been unveiled.

Actress and model Tate, also the wife of director Roman Polanski, was eight and a half months pregnant when she was killed at the hands of the Charles Manson family cult in 1969.

In the new photo shared on Instagram, Robbie is sporting a sixties look complete with white leather boots.

A previously released image shows her co-stars Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio rocking double denim and a yellow polo neck respectively.

Tarantino has said that the new film will be “a story that takes place in Los Angeles in 1969, at the height of hippy Hollywood. The two lead characters are Rick Dalton (DiCaprio), former star of a Western TV series, and his longtime stunt double Cliff Booth (Pitt). Both are struggling to make it in a Hollywood they don’t recognise anymore. But Rick has a very famous next-door neighbour… Sharon Tate.”

The star-studded cast also includes Al Pacino, Burt Reynolds, Timothy Olyphant, Damian Lewis, Luke Perry, Emile Hirsch, Dakota Fanning, Clifton Collins, Keith Jefferson, Nicholas Hammond, Kurt Russell, Michael Masden and Tim Roth.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is set for release in UK cinemas on 26th July 2019.