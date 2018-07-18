Pierce Brosnan “relieved” to have less singing in Mamma Mia 2

Reviews of Brosnan's vocal performance in the first film were less than favourable, but the star took it all in his stride...

After the first Mamma Mia! movie in 2008, Pierce Brosnan’s singing voice was described as sounding like a “wounded raccoon” and “like a buffalo being rabbit-punched in the gonads”. Ouch.

Thankfully, the former James Bond star is good-humoured about criticism of his musical ability, and admitted to RadioTimes.com that he was “relieved” to do a lot less singing in the sequel, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again.

“Oh, I was relieved, I was very relieved,” he said. “I mean, the first one was a massive undertaking: SOS is a warhorse of a song. And I managed to get through it one way or another.”

Brosnan performs one, stripped-back solo in the new movie, which goes back in time to when Meryl Streep’s central character Donna was young and she first met Brosnan’s Sam and her other two lovers.

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again hits UK cinemas on Friday 20th July