Meryl Streep turned up to the Mamma Mia 2 premiere and now fans are really confused

Hold on: is Donna dead, or not?

Meryl Streep, does it show again / My my, just how much we’ve missed you? The original Dancing Queen showed up to London’s world premiere of Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again – but her surprise appearance reignited the question we’ve been asking ever since the trailer came out: is Donna dead?

For those who’ve not been following the twists and turns of this crucial issue, Streep’s character has been noticeably absent from the sequel’s trailers. Her few scenes have appeared to be flashbacks to the first movie, and there have been a number of awful hints that she’s not around any more.

genuinely confused and possibly heartbroken bc I have not seen meryl streep in any of the trailers for mamma mia 2 ?????? the 3 dads are there, cher is there, everyone but meryl. meryl where are u — Becca Albitus (@beccaa_310) July 16, 2018

But! Streep is featured prominently on all the posters, and she’s on the soundtrack, and now she’s walked the red carpet with Mamma Mia guest star Cher (who she even shared a kiss with).

And to make matters all the more confusing, people who actually attended the premiere have shared conflicting reports about whether Donna is really, truly dead. What’s going on?!

It’s the question on everyone’s lips…

The full cast of #MammaMiaHereWeGoAgain lining up on stage for the premiere. INC MERYL STREEP pic.twitter.com/YfXkXsunjA — emma freud 🔴 (@emmafreud) July 16, 2018

Guess she's really in the movie. Heading to a screening shortly. https://t.co/XtIFWFvL03 — Melissa Silverstein (@melsil) July 16, 2018

MERYL STREEP IS LISTED AS A SINGER DOES THIS MEAN HER CHARACTER ISNT DEAD IN THE MOVIE — marita (@flickerjjk) July 16, 2018

MERYL IS AT THE MAMMA MIA! PREMIERE DOES THAT MEAN DONNA IS ALIVE??????? — alexandra (@paintedmegoIden) July 17, 2018

I've not seen #MerylStreep in any trailers for #MammaMia2 also #PierceBrosnan said there's a bit of sadness in this one…..have they killed her off!? #MammaMia — Carl Johnson (@Carljayjohnson) July 16, 2018

At least it won’t be long before the secret is out…

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again will be released in UK cinemas on Friday 20th July