Meryl Streep turned up to the Mamma Mia 2 premiere and now fans are really confused

Hold on: is Donna dead, or not?

Meryl Streep, does it show again / My my, just how much we’ve missed you? The original Dancing Queen showed up to London’s world premiere of Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again – but her surprise appearance reignited the question we’ve been asking ever since the trailer came out: is Donna dead?

For those who’ve not been following the twists and turns of this crucial issue, Streep’s character has been noticeably absent from the sequel’s trailers. Her few scenes have appeared to be flashbacks to the first movie, and there have been a number of awful hints that she’s not around any more.

But! Streep is featured prominently on all the posters, and she’s on the soundtrack, and now she’s walked the red carpet with Mamma Mia guest star Cher (who she even shared a kiss with).

And to make matters all the more confusing, people who actually attended the premiere have shared conflicting reports about whether Donna is really, truly dead. What’s going on?!

It’s the question on everyone’s lips…

At least it won’t be long before the secret is out…

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again will be released in UK cinemas on Friday 20th July 

Meryl Streep at the premiere of Mamma Mia
