How to attend San Diego Comic-Con at Home – Everything you need to know

San Diego Comic-Con in a highlight in any film buff’s calendar, but this year things will be a little different.

Advertisement

The convention will be going ahead virtually in July – but it will reportedly be almost entirely pre-recorded, with no chance of any surprise questions from fan Q&As.

The virtual version of the event will be allowing comic book enthusiasts to log in from around the world free of charge to watch panel discussions, Q&As and sneak peaks at upcoming seasons.

The likes of Disney Studios and Hulu are among the companies to announce their panels so far, with more A-listers expected to be announced in due time, especially with Wonder Woman 1984 and Zack Synder’s controversial Snyder Cut of 2017’s Justice League set for release soon.

For now, we already know we’ll be seeing the likes of Buffy’s Joss Whedon, SNL’s Maya Rudolph, Family Guy’s Seth MacFarlane, Mila Kunis, New Girl’s Jake Johnson, Mad Men’s John Slattery, Rick and Morty’s Justin Roiland virtually this year.

The official schedule will be announced on Thursday 9th July 2020, and we’re hoping for some big names and surprise announcements. We’ll keep this page updated with any news.

One of the big scheduling coups is a reported panel for Marvel’s 616, an upcoming docuseries revealing the behind-the-scenes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Here’s everything we know about San Diego Comic-Con at Home so far.

Get all the latest sci-fi/ fantasy news and views direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for sci-fi/ fantasy and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

When will the San Diego Comic-Con at Home be held?

An official date for the virtual event hasn’t yet been announced, but it seems reasonable to assume that it will fall around the same time as the original version was scheduled to take place – in which case you should keep 23rd-26th July free.

Which celebs will be part of San Diego Comic Con 2020?

Disney TV Studios, which includes 20th Century Fox and ABC Studios shows, recently announced its panel lineup for Comic-Con@Home, which includes Kristen Wiig, Amy Poehler, Rashida Jones, Seth MacFarlane, Jake Johnson and a range of celebrities.

A Conversation with Nathan Fillion will see Alexi Hawley (the showrunner of The Rookie and Castle) interview Nathan Fillion (Firefly, Castle, The Rookie) about his career, with Joss Whedon, Alan Tudyk and Gina Torres making a guest appearance.

The cast of American Dad will also be on a panel, where they’ll be taught how to draw their favourite characters.

The stars of animated series Bless the Harts – Kristen Wiig (Wonder Woman 1984), Maya Rudolph (Bridesmaids), Ike Barinholtz (The Mindy Project), Jillian Bell (Workaholics) and Fortune Feimster (The Mindy Project) – will be joining a virtual panel to chat about their favourite moments rom the first series.

The casts of Bob’s Burgers – H. Jon Benjamin, John Roberts, Kristen Schaal, Eugene Mirman and Dan Mintz – will be hosting a fan Q+A, while Family Guy is holding a virtual table read featuring Seth MacFarlane, Alex Borstein, Mila Kunis and Seth Green.

Duncanville, which stars Amy Poehler, Modern Family’s Ty Burrell and guest stars Rashida Jones and Wiz Khalifa, will show an exclusive look at season two, while The Simpsons’ creators will be appeared to chat how they dealt with social distancing whilst creating season 32.

Various new series will also be holding panels, including Hoops – an adult animated series landing on Netflix this summer about a foul-mouthed high school basketball coach. Voice stars Jack Johnson (New Girl), Rob Riggle (21 Jump Street), Natasha Leggero (The League), Cleo King (Mike & Molly) and Ron Funches (BoJack Horseman) will take part in a virtual Q+A.

New artificial intelligence thriller Next, starring John Slattery and Fernanda Andrade, will host a panel featuring its cast, while Justin Rolland’s Hulu series Solar Opposites will be appearing with its cast at Comic-Con to premiere an exclusive clip from its upcoming series.

Streaming site Hulu also announced which panels it will be running during Comic-Con, which include Helstrom – an original series starring Tom Austen and Sydney Lemmon as the offspring of a mysterious serial killer, and Crossing Swords, which follows a peasant who lands a competitive position at the royal castle.

With a host of superhero films due for release later this year and in early 2021, we’re bound to see their stars appear via satellite link to promote their work.

Wonder Woman 1984 is set for release on 14th August, so hopefully Gal Gadot and Chris Pine will be virtually stopping by during SDCC (especially since Kristen Wiig is already taking part in one online panel), while Zack Snyder’s cut of Justice League is due out in 2021 so hopefully the director be appearing on a panel to dish the dirt.

Other films set for release include Robert Pattinson’s The Batman, Godzilla v Kong, Jurassic World: Dominion, The Suicide Squad sequel and the long-awaited Avatar 2 so hopefully this year’s Comic Con will see virtual panels with the likes of Millie Bobby Brown, Alexander Skarsgârd, Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Neill, Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern, Margot Robbie and other stars.

How much does San Diego Comic Con 2020 cost?

This year’s San Diego Comic Con is completely free as attendance can only happen virtually.

Do I need a ticket?

As it’s free, you won’t need to sit patiently waiting to buy a ticket.

What types of event will there be?

An announcement video alerting fans to the event promised “free parking, comfy chairs, personalised snacks, no lines, pets welcome, badges for all, and a front-row seat to… Comic-Con at Home,” – but more concrete clues as to what kind of events fans might be treated to at home were in short supply.

We’d expect to see some big names from pop culture making appearances via conference call though – most likely participating in a range of panel discussions and Q&A sessions – we’ll give you more information as we get it.

How can I watch the virtual Comic-Con from home?

Other than the brief teaser, the organisers haven’t provided too much information about how fans can take part – but we expect clearer instructions will be issued closer to the time.

Will there be San Diego Comic-Con 2021?

The plan is to return to normal next year so yes – providing that things have gone back to something resembling normality by next year, the event has been slated to take place from 22nd-25th July 2021.

In announcing the original cancellation for 2020, the organisers said: “Recognising that countless attendees save and plan for its conventions each year, and how many exhibitors and stakeholders rely upon its events for a major portion of their livelihood, they had hoped to delay this decision in anticipation that COVID-19 concerns might lessen by summer.

“Continuous monitoring of health advisories and recent statements by the Governor of California have made it clear that it would not be safe to move forward with plans for this year.”

Advertisement

San Diego Comic-Con will happen in July. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV guide.