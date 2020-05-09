Accessibility Links

  3. The best TV and film to watch this May Bank Holiday weekend

The best TV and film to watch this May Bank Holiday weekend

Your guide to the best TV and film picks for the 75th VE Day anniversary and Bank Holiday weekend

Captain Tom Moore

This month’s Bank Holiday will be spent indoors by many, with the planned street parties to mark the 75th anniversary of VE Day all scrapped due to the country’s lockdown.

However, there’s no reason why you can’t bring out the bunting and hold an indoors tea party, with special programming to mark the celebration on the day and across the bank holiday weekend.

There are also plenty of telly picks to watch either on terrestrial or available to binge watch on-demand over the three day weekend – so whether you’re looking for a powerful documentary or a family film, we’ve got you covered. Scroll down for all our top picks this weekend.

Friday 8th May (VE Day)

Captain Tom Moore
Captain Tom Moore was awarded the gold Blue Peter Badge
Getty

This year’s bank holiday is a Friday instead of a Monday, to commemorate the 75th anniversary of VE Day. Here are our top picks of what to watch on the day:

To find out more about VE Day coverage, you can read our full viewing schedule here.

Bank Holidays are all about getting the family together to watch a film – here’s our picks of the best films to watch Bank Holiday Friday:

  • Cats & Dogs: Revenge of Kitty Galore, ITV2, 3.45pm
  • The Secret Life of Pets, ITV2, 5.25pm
  • Dances With Wolves, Sony Movies, 5.55pm
  • Extraction, Netflix
  • The Land Girls, Film 4, 6.50pm
  • Uncle Buck, ITV2, 7.10pm
  • Fast and Furious 8, ITV2, 9pm
  • Kinky Boots, BBC One, 11.10pm
  • Booksmart, Amazon Prime Video
  • Paddington 2, Amazon Prime Video

Saturday 9th May

Kristin Scott-Thomas and Gary Oldman in Darkest Hour (Focus Features, email, EH)
Kristin Scott-Thomas and Gary Oldman in Darkest Hour (Focus Features)

If you’re feeling patriotic, there’s a range of television picks, from a compilation of the Queen’s speeches, to Gary Oldman’s Oscar-winning turn in Darkest Hour – and even a look back at football highlights…

You bank holiday weekend afternoon film picks:

  • A Cinderella Story, ITV2, 4.35pm
  • The Eagle Has Landed, BBC Two, 4.55pm
  • Bruce Almighty, Channel 5, 5pm
  • Rogue Warfare, Netflix
  • Uncut Gems, Netflix
  • Darkest Hour, BBC One, 7.30pm
  • Four Weddings and a Funeral, Film 4, 9pm
  • Gangster Squad, ITV, 10.30pm
  • Hustlers, Amazon Prime Video

Sunday 10th May

Killing Eve
Kim Bodnia, Jodie Comer, Sandra Oh and Fiona Shaw in Killing Eve (BBC)

There are plenty of TV picks for bank holiday Sunday, whether you’re looking for a great documentary or a comedy drama to binge watch.

  • Your Home Made Perfect, BBC Two, 12.50pm
  • BBC Young Musician, BBC Four, 7pm
  • Antiques Roadshow VE Day special, BBC One, 7:15pm
  • Van Der Valk, ITV, 8pm
  • Primates, BBC One, 8.15pm
  • Walking With Elephants, Channel 4, 9pm
  • Killing Eve, BBC One, 9.15pm (and BBC iPlayer)
  • After Life series one & two, Netflix

The best bank holiday Sunday film choices:

  • Madagascar, Channel 4, 5.55pm
  • Minions, ITV2, 6.10pm
  • Sherlock Holmes, ITV2, 8pm
  • Dirty Dancing, Channel 5, 10pm
  • The Monuments Men, Channel 4, 10.55pm
  • The Princess Bride, Disney Plus
  • Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Disney Plus
  • Trying, Apple TV+
  • Fantastic Mr Fox, Amazon Prime Video
Find all these showings on our TV Guide.

