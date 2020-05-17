"I guess it’s pretty obvious that I can’t see – there was a time that I could, and now I can’t, but I guess music is my vision," she said. "It’s just what I live by and music is my thing."

Sirine got a yes from all four Britain's Got Talent judges – Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams – and wowed fans at home were calling for her to win the series.

Her performance – which received a standing ovation from the Britain's Got Talent audience – was praised as "beautiful" and "inspirational" by viewers.

More like this

But could Sirine have competition in the form of a drumming granny?

76-year-old Crissy Lee delivered this year's most surprising audition yet, unleashing her awesome drum skills to Queen's 'We Will Rock You', Aerosmith's 'Dude (Looks Like A Lady') and Europe's 'The Final Countdown'.

Crissy also scored four yeses from the judges, with Cowell admitting, "I really thought, 'Oh God you're gonna be a really bad comedian, I'm gonna have to pretend to like you because of your age. Then you did that, and I think that's what this show is all about — surprises, talent."

Cowell added that he would "love to see [Crissy] in the finals" – and it seems viewer at home agreed...

In her own way, Crissie proved to be inspirational, with many fans celebrating her for still rocking out at her age...

Advertisement

"For me, the fact that you are [76] and still rocking out and still look cool, and are still doing something you're passionate about, I find that really inspiring and I think that makes you even more amazing," agreed Alesha Dixon.

Britain’s Got Talent continues on ITV at 8pm next Saturday – check out what else is on with our TV Guide