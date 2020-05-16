Ant McPartlin guided Sirine onto the stage, where she sang and played the piano to ‘Salvation’ by Gabrielle Aplin - while her mother, father and younger brother all watched on proudly while wiping away tears.

Following the performance, judge David Walliams said, "What you couldn't see was the whole of the London Palladium on their feet applauding you."

Alesha Dixon said, "My heart has just melted... You sang beautifully."

Amanda Holden revealed that she found "the entire audition process so poignant," telling Sirine: "You exude lightness."

"I think I should be the first person who says yes," Simon Cowell told her, before the other three judges all added their 'yeses'.

Britain's Got Talent continues on ITV at 8pm next Saturday