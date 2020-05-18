Here are some of the attractions fans can expect from this year's special show as well as where to watch...

How to watch the virtual Chelsea Flower Show 2020

Viewers can watch the virtual Chelsea Flower Show on the RHS website, starting from Monday 18th May for RHS members only.

From Tuesday 19th May until Saturday 23rd May, the virtual flower show will be open to every visitor to the website (including non-members), with brand new videos added to the event every day.

Throughout the week, the BBC will be airing highlights from previous years of the Chelsea Flower Show on BBC One and BBC Two, presented by Sophie Raworth, Joe Swift, Nicki Chapman and Monty Don.

These will air at 3:45pm on BBC One and 8pm on BBC Two from Monday 18th to Friday 22nd May, with one final programme to be broadcast on Sunday 24th May at 5:50pm.

Chelsea Flower Show 2020 schedule

The full schedule for the virtual Chelsea Flower Show is available on the RHS website. We've picked out some highlights...

The action kicks off from Monday, with exclusive videos for RHS members only featuring the likes of Alan Titchmarsh and Monty Don.

On Tuesday, the event opens to all members of the public and highlights include Chelsea gold medal-winning designer Sarah Eberle offering some inspirational tips, while Charlotte Harris finds robust plants for urban settings.

On Wednesday, there will be the opportunity to explore gardens in rural Lincolnshire and Japan, thanks to BBC presenter Adam Frost and designer Ishihara Kazayuki respectively.

Thursday sees the Chelsea Pensioners join the fun, catching up with them as they tend to the plants and vegetables on their allotment, while celebrity florist Larry Walshe puts together an arrangement for a stylish table setting.

Friday will have a gardening Q&A session with a team of advisers including designer Chris Beardshaw, while Tom Massey will have some ideas for you to try at home.

Finally, Saturday is awards day at the virtual flower show, where your chosen winners will be announced...

How to vote in the Chelsea Flower Show

Viewers will be able to vote in the virtual Chelsea Flower Show on the RHS website from Tuesday, with this year's awards being RHS Chelsea Plant of the Decade, RHS Chelsea Product of the Year and the BBC/RHS People’s Choice Garden of the Decade.

Why has the Chelsea Flower Show 2020 gone virtual?

The RHS Chelsea Flower Show has been forced to go virtual this year due to unprecedented events caused by the coronavirus pandemic. It would be unsafe to hold the event as usual due to strict social distancing measures which have been enforced across the UK.

It marks the first time that the RHS Chelsea Flower Show has been cancelled since the Second World War.

What to expect from the Chelsea Flower Show 2020

Needless to say, it will be a very different Chelsea Flower Show to that which fans are used to, but the Royal Horticultural Society has made great efforts to ensure it remains an exciting part of the calendar.

The virtual event will involve brand new and exclusive videos and articles throughout the week, some from prolific gardeners, designers and florists, providing helpful advice and inspiration to use in your own green spaces.

